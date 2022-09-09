Woman, 26, Shot In Apparent Domestic Incident On S. Lyerly Street

A 26-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning at a residence in the 2000 block of S. Lyerly Street in an apparent domestic incident.
Police said the woman "is not in critical condition."
At 5:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating. It is being handled by Special Victims Unit investigators.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.