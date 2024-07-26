Former Rep. Tommie Brown Endorses Yusuf Hakeem For House District 28

Former Tennessee State Rep. Tommie Brown (D-Chattanooga) has endorsed Rep. Yusuf Hakeem’s re-election campaign.

Dr. Brown, a regional civil rights leader who distinguished herself as the longest-serving representative from House District 28, announced her support for Rep. Hakeem on Friday, noting "his long-standing dedication to the Chattanooga community and record of success in Nashville."

She said, “Yusuf Hakeem is the most powerful ally Chattanooga has in the fight for common sense gun legislation, women’s reproductive healthcare, and quality education options for every child in Tennessee no matter where they come from.

“Integrity and respect matter, especially in today’s political world. Yusuf Hakeem is the right person to move Tennessee forward - I have no doubt. I hope you will join me in voting for him on Aug. 1.”

Rep. Hakeem said, "Rep. Brown made important changes to our regional politics after signing on as the lead plaintiff in Brown v. Board of Commissioners of the City of Chattanooga, which found the then-Chattanooga Board of Commissioners was systematically alienating African Americans. Her victory in that lawsuit in 1989 dissolved the Chattanooga Board of Commissioners and established the Chattanooga City Council."

The Hakeem campaign said, "Rep. Brown was elected as the first black woman to represent District 28 in the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1992, where she served until 2012 and fought alongside Hakeem for racial justice initiatives, greater education opportunities, and common sense gun laws. A retired professor of social work at UTC, Brown continued to serve the 28th District after leaving office by working with the Community Development Corporation, which she founded."

Rep. Hakeem said, “I am so appreciative of my friend Tommie Brown’s support. For three decades, she was a strong voice for Chattanooga and I have tried every day to continue her legacy.”



