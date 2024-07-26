Latest Headlines

HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail

  • Friday, July 26, 2024
William Griffin, an inmate at the Hamilton County Jail, was found dead in his cell on Thursday.
 
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies assigned to the Echo Unit at the Hamilton County Jail advised there was a possible hanging in one of the cells at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. 

Jail supervision and medical personnel immediately responded to the unit, along with Chattanooga Fire Department and HCEMS personnel, who were already on-scene due to an unrelated medical call on the premises.
 
Deputies immediately removed the inmate from the cell and CPR and life-saving medical aid was rendered.
Unfortunately, the inmate was pronounced deceased a short time later by HCEMS personnel at the scene. 
 
"It is important to note cell checks are conducted at least once every hour at the Hamilton County Jail as per Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) standards and this inmate was checked within this required timeframe," officials said. "As per our standard protocol, family notifications have been made."  
 
Griffin, was originally booked into the Hamilton County Jail on July 1, 2024, and was charged with possession of methamphetamine; controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia and driving on revoked, suspended license. 
 
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services have been directed by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp to conduct an inquiry into this death and their findings will be turned over to her office for review.
 
Officials said, "Year to date, including this incident, there have been three in-custody deaths at the Hamilton County Jail. The first two deaths were overdoses. In 2023, there were two in-custody deaths at the Hamilton County Jail, one overdose and one inmate suicide."
