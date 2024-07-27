Chattanoogan.com Celebrating 25th Anniversary; Giving Away Historic Local Map

Chattanoogan.com is turning 25, and part of the celebration will be a contest to give away an historic local map.

Our online newspaper was established Sept. 1, 1999, and continues providing the Chattanooga area with up-to-date news, sports and features.

Shutting's General Map of Chattanooga, Tenn. And Vicinity is five feet wide and three feet tall.

It shows Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain, North Chattanooga, Rossville, East Chattanooga, Avondale, Bushtown, Highland Park, St. Elmo and Alton Park as well as downtown Chattanooga up to beyond Missionary Ridge.

The map includes the routes of the multiple streetcar lines and railroads of the day.

It also shows the Tennessee River and the various creeks and springs.

The map has the streets of Cameron Hill, which was then in its heyday with many mansions and interesting homes and stores.

Enter by filling out the form below.

You must be able to pick the map up in Chattanooga.