Ross Pitcairn Resigns As City Public Works Administrator, Jerramy “Jay” Wood Named Interim

  • Thursday, July 25, 2024

Ross Pitcairn has informed Mayor Tim Kelly that he will be stepping down from his position as Public Works Administrator, effective in two weeks. 

Jerramy “Jay” Wood, who currently serves as Deputy Administrator of Wastewater Systems, will serve as Interim Public Works Administrator. 

“Ross is a true public servant, and I want to thank him for his hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Mayor Kelly.

“Jerramy was a prior finalist for this position, so I have full confidence in his ability to step in as an effective leader for Public Works, ensuring we advance our One Chattanooga goal of efficient and responsive local government.”


Mark Wiedmer: Former UTC Big Man Jake Stephens Makes His Star Turn In The Basketball Tournament
  • Sports
  • 7/25/2024
Ross Pitcairn Resigns As City Public Works Administrator, Jerramy “Jay” Wood Named Interim
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2024
Pair Charged With Stealing Items From Cleveland Church
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga Getting New Multi-Day Music Festival
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2024
UTC Alum Stephan Jaeger On Paris Golf Stage
  • Sports
  • 7/25/2024
Man Shot By Former Girlfriend On North Hickory Street
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2024
Breaking News
Pair Charged With Stealing Items From Cleveland Church
  • 7/25/2024

Two men have been charged with stealing items from a Cleveland church. Deputies and detectives with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1720 Perry St. SE., The Avenue Church, ... more

Man Shot By Former Girlfriend On North Hickory Street
  • 7/25/2024

Police said a man was shot by a former girlfriend on North Hawthorne Street. At 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call that occurred in the 400 block ... more

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2024
  • 7/25/2024

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2024: Employee Name Job Description Annual Salary COGSWELL, STEVEN C COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER 265,200.00 ... more

Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Celebrating 25th Anniversary; Giving Away Historic Local Map
  • 7/25/2024
Some Soddy Daisy Residents Riled About Planned Cement Plant; Owner Says It Is Ideal Site
  • 7/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/25/2024
Man Who Dropped From Ceiling To Steal 29 Firearms From Cleveland Gun Shop Gets 10-Year Term
  • 7/24/2024
Judge Sentences Longtime Swindler To 6 Years In Federal Prison
  • 7/24/2024
Opinion
Airport Inn Part 2
  • 7/24/2024
School Attendance Is Critical For Success
  • 7/25/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (3)
  • 7/24/2024
It's All About The Cusp - And Response
  • 7/24/2024
Statement From Walker County Democratic Party
  • 7/22/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Former UTC Big Man Jake Stephens Makes His Star Turn In The Basketball Tournament
  • 7/25/2024
UTC Alum Stephan Jaeger On Paris Golf Stage
  • 7/25/2024
Lookouts Win With Another Stellar Pitching Performance
  • 7/25/2024
Zimmer, McKnight Combine For 58 In State Four-Ball Event
  • 7/24/2024
Randy Smith: 2024 SEC Preview Part I
  • 7/24/2024
Happenings
Doug Daugherty: Brainerd Cowboys
  • 7/25/2024
Jerry Summers: You Missed It? Scopes
  • 7/25/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Summoning Bell
  • 7/25/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga Horse Photographer Elected To PPA Council
  • 7/24/2024
Entertainment
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
  • 7/23/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Airport Inn Part 2
  • 7/24/2024
School Attendance Is Critical For Success
  • 7/25/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (3)
  • 7/24/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates
  • 7/25/2024
June Unemployment Rates Rise In Georgia Regional Commissions As Seasonal And Student Workers Enter The Summer Job Market
  • 7/25/2024
Dalton’s Unemployment Rate Rises As Seasonal And Student Workers Enter The Summer Job Market
  • 7/25/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 18-24
  • 7/25/2024
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
  • 7/25/2024
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga State Students Win Medals At National SkillsUSA Competition In Atlanta
  • 7/24/2024
Living Well
Red Sand Project Aug. 1 To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking
  • 7/25/2024
Mayor's Council On Disability Celebrates 34th Anniversary Of Passage Of The ADA
  • 7/25/2024
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, East Hamilton Construction Progressing On Campus Expansion
  • 7/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Seeks Community Input Naming New Disc Golf Course
  • 7/23/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Patiently Pondering Our Perpetual Lack Of Patience
  • 7/25/2024
'The End Times And Last Days' Is The Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/24/2024
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
  • 7/24/2024
Obituaries
Hugh “Ken” Kendall III
  • 7/25/2024
Cecile Hachez Grubb
  • 7/25/2024
Gerald Ray Bryant
  • 7/24/2024