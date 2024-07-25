Ross Pitcairn Resigns As City Public Works Administrator, Jerramy “Jay” Wood Named Interim

Ross Pitcairn has informed Mayor Tim Kelly that he will be stepping down from his position as Public Works Administrator, effective in two weeks.

Jerramy “Jay” Wood, who currently serves as Deputy Administrator of Wastewater Systems, will serve as Interim Public Works Administrator.

“Ross is a true public servant, and I want to thank him for his hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Mayor Kelly.

“Jerramy was a prior finalist for this position, so I have full confidence in his ability to step in as an effective leader for Public Works, ensuring we advance our One Chattanooga goal of efficient and responsive local government.”



