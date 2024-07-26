Mayor Asks Citizens To Participate In Police Chief Survey; Advisory Panel Named

The city of Chattanooga has launched a new online Community Survey, and Mayor Tim Kelly is asking Chattanoogans "to make their voices heard in the selection process for the City’s next Chief of Police."

Residents can take the three-question survey online at chattanooga.gov/chief

Officials said, "The new poll asks Chattanoogans to rank the qualities and areas of focus they feel are most important for Chattanooga's next chief of police.

It also provides residents an opportunity to further express their opinion through a free text field."

Mayor Kelly said, “As we move through the interview process for our Chief of Police candidates, we want to hear from all parts of Chattanooga. I’m asking every Chattanoogan to spend about three minutes to ‘Make your voice heard’ by taking our brief survey that will help inform the selection of our next chief of police.”

Also, Mayor Kelly announced the members of an Advisory Panel that will help inform his selection of Chattanooga’s next police chief.

Officials said, "The panel, composed of local stakeholders representative of our community’s many voices, backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas, will supplement feedback collected through the community survey and will help ensure the City identifies the best fit for Chattanooga’s residents and police department."

Mayor Kelly said, “I want to thank this group of Chattanoogans for agreeing to volunteer their time to ensure Chattanooga gets the best possible police chief for our community and the Chattanooga Police Department. Together with the input we receive from the community survey, this panel will make sure that Chattanooga’s entire community is well represented in the decision making process. And I want to thank Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley for agreeing to serve as chair.”

The Advisory Panel that is chaired by Councilwoman Dotley, who also serves as chair of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, includes the following community members: