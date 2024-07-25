Pair Charged With Stealing Items From Cleveland Church

Two men have been charged with stealing items from a Cleveland church.

Deputies and detectives with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1720 Perry St. SE., The Avenue Church, in reference to a burglary alarm. Soon after arriving, they discovered that the church had been broken into on at least two separate occasions during the previous two nights.

Joshua Rutherford and Casey Rogers were identified as the suspects in these burglaries by detectives.

On Wednesday, after a thorough and intense investigation by detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained for a residence near the church. Numerous items from the church were located inside the residence.

Rutherford was taken into custody at a nearby residence at the time of the search; Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday in the same area.

Rogers was charged with burglary and theft over $2,500 and Rutherford was charged with two counts of burglary and theft over $2,500.