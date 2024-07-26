AUDIO: Bob Corker Gets Reflective At Riverfront Park Event

Have you ever wanted to sit down with former Chattanooga Mayor and former U.S. Senator Bob Corker and pick his brain about his past experiences in elected office?

Well, he reflectively discussed some of his past experiences without prompting Friday morning during the unveiling of the new plans for upgrading the riverfront and Ross’s Landing park space. They are an expansion on the riverfront development plans he helped first create during his time in office two decades ago.

Not only did he give a little encouragement and praise to some of those in current leadership positions related to the new park plans, but he also took a little time at the public event at Ross’s Landing to share his great enjoyment at being mayor from 2001-2005.

It was a position that he seemed to indicate was maybe more enjoyable in ways than being a Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee from 2007-19.

To hear his roughly 10-minute, 30-second speech, listen here