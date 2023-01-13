Police Blotter: Man Grabs 2 Cases Of Bud Light; Stolen Presents Found On 35th Street

An officer responded on a shoplifting at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road. The store clerk said an older black male had arrived at the business driving a 2014 or 2013 Jeep Patriot. The man purchased $3 in fuel, and as he walked out, he grabbed two cases of Bud Light bottles ( $31 worth of beer ). Then, he got into his vehicle and drove away towards Shallowford on N. Moore Road. The clerk said the man was in his 50s, of a thin build, wearing an orange sweatshirt, blue pants, a baseball hat, and a reflective vest. She gave the officer a handicap registration ( unknown state), but no registration came back to that number in TN or GA. The officer did review security footage and saw a stock Jeep Patriot and that the male suspect never looked up at the security cameras, and his hat covered his face.

Police responded to a disorder prevention on Ocoee Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman in front of the residence stating that she wanted to get her spare car key from her boyfriend's house. Police attempted to make contact with the homeowner but there was no answer at the door. Police informed the woman that police were unable to do further. Police asked her if she had a key for her car to get home and she stated she did.

At the Westin hotel at 801 Pine St., the manger said that they found a handgun left in one of the hotel rooms from a guest. He gave the guest's name and her phone number. Then he turned over the handgun, which was a Springfield Armory 1911 in a holster. The officer was able to make contact with the woman and he transported the handgun to her.

An officer responded to a verbal disorder at a location on E. 7th Street. He spoke with a man who stated that he was in a verbal disorder with another man and he wanted him to leave him alone. I asked the other man if he would leave the area, which he did.

An officer observed a silver Chevy SUV run the stop sign at E 45th St. and 10th Avenue traveling south on 10th Avenue. He got behind the vehicle and initiated his emergency lights at 10th Avenue and E. 46th Street in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. As soon as he initiated his emergency traffic lights the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. It was occupied by a male driver and was last seen going south on Rossville Boulevard.

Police responded to an address on W. 35th Street on a suspicious package. Upon arrival it was found that it appeared to be packages that were stolen and opened, then left, possibly Christmas packages. Police attempted to contact the person believed to own the items, but were unable to make contact. The items will be taken to property.