Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0254 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1824 Jenkins Road together with three (3) unaddressed parcels in the unopened 1800 block of Pine Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from 12-13-2022)c. 2022-0259 Ragan Smith (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 4065 Caine Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0240 Tahini South Broad, LLC (UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2525 Williams Street and 257 West 26th Street, from UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22), subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Removed on 12/06/2022) (Added per Vice-Chairwoman Dotley)e. 2022-0247 Kali & Kali, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1622 Bradt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0258 RP Homes, LLC (C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5 Urban Commercial Mixed Use). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1001 McCallie Avenue, from C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5 Urban Commercial Mixed Use. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0248 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2314 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSi. MR-2022-0230 Juanita Toney (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of Fairleigh Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0213 Paresh Patel (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7725 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Withdrawal from 12-06-2022)2022-0213 Paresh Patel (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7725 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Radio Control Club at 4327 Woodland Drive, on a portion of Tax Map No. 140-133, for the lease of approximately six (6) acres and a defined fly zone for the flying of model airplanes, club meetings, and other connected activities, for a term of five (5) years, at the annual rent of $200.00. (District 4)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with SBA Structures, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of Tax Map No. 140-141 at 8429 Sanders Road for the continued use of the property for cellular tower operations, for an additional term of five (5) years, through January 31, 2028, at the escalating rent set forth in the Amended and Restated Lease that has an initial term of February 1, 2018, through January 31, 2023. (District 4)EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONEarly Learningc. A resolution to increase the approved services through collaborations from 126 children to 134 children with collaborations between the Expansion Early Head Start Grant and Childcare Network Redlands, Hope City Academy, Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby, Signal Centers, Newton Center, and Child Care Network Grays Academy, for the additional amount of $74,560.00 (8 additional children x 233 days x $40/child/day), which increases the original approved amount from $1,175,820.00 to $1,250,380.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Lea Anne Wiles to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Allie Beukema to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kimberly Braddock to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Lisa Daughtery to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Peggy Douglas to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Helen Pinkerton to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Misty Bolt to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jeremy Bradford to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (Southern Part to U-RM-3 and Northern Part to U-CX-3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from the southern part of the property to U-RM-3 and the northern part to U-CX-3. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 01-10-2023)2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a revised and restated version of the Lease Agreement dated October 26, 2020, between the City of Chattanooga and the Tivoli Foundation, Inc. for the Tivoli Theatre and the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, including the Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre, so as to revise and replace Section 9 of said Lease Agreement with language in substantially the form first attached, and with the entirety of said Revised and Restated Lease Agreement being in substantially the form also attached. (Sponsored by Councilman Henderson with Co-Sponsors Smith, Hill, Hester, Ledford, Dotley, Berz, and Noel)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 3431 Kirkland Avenue for affordable homeownership. (District 7)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERf. A resolution for the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from Hamilton County Government to support the services provided to victims living within Hamilton County, for a grant period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $180,000.00.PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 22 and 29, August 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2023, in the amount of $6,000.00.h. A resolution to update the Department of Parks & Outdoors “Parks Animation and Community Enhancement” (PACE) Program to increase activity in our community parks and open spaces by establishing new criteria, processes, policies, and procedures for the fee waiver program.PUBLIC WORKSi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Contract No. W-20-010-201, Paving and Concrete Repair or Replacement, for year three (3) of four (4) years, with PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, and TNT Concrete, LLC, of Calhoun, TN, for an annual amount not to exceed $1.5 million.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.