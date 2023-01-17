Home On Sequoyah Access Road Damaged By Fire Monday Night

Previous Next

A home at 1347 Sequoyah Access Road was damaged by fire Monday night.

The homeowner called 911 reporting his house on fire. At 8:45 p.m., Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene confirming the fire. Before firefighters arrived, the homeowner was trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and sheriff's deputies were using fire extinguishers. Within minutes, firefighters had water supply established, fire extinguished and contained the fire to the right corner of the home.



According to Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke, the homeowner had been cooking and heard a loud popping noise coming from the front of the house. He opened the door and found the dog house and the front of his home on fire.



Fire officials also reported the homeowner had a heating lamp inside the dog house. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the first responders.

Fire officials report damage around $30,000 and will be ruled accidental. The family will remain in the home since there was no heat or smoke damage inside the home.