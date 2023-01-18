Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Car With Dark Windows Fleeing Police Registered To Driver With Revoked License; "Unconscious" Man Is Just Sleeping

  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023

While on patrol in 4th Avenue and E. 28th Street area, police observed a silver Chrysler 300, displaying a TN tag, that had a dark-colored tint in all five windows. The tint was so dark that police could not distinguish the vehicle's driver. The tint appeared to be below the legal limit. Police got behind the vehicle and activated emergency traffic equipment. The car came to a halt at 2898 Morgan Ave. Before police could get out of the vehicle and contact the driver, the car abruptly took off at a high-speed rate, traveling south on Morgan Avenue The vehicle was last seen making a left and heading toward Rossville Boulevard. The vehicle came back registered to a black male who showed a revoked driver's license out of Tennessee. The vehicle was BOLO'd to other sectors in the city and also to Walker County.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Delong Avenue for an unknown 911 call. The resident told police a man came by his house that night and they verbally argued for a couple of minutes. He would not give details about the argument. He said the man left in an unknown direction. At this time there is no crime and the resident just wanted police to be aware of the situation.

* * *

A man on E. 19th Street told police his gray 2023 Hyundai Sonata (TN tag) had been stolen. He said he went out to warm his mother’s vehicle up around 6:45 p.m. He said he started the vehicle and went inside his house. He said he was inside for a couple of minutes when he heard a vehicle leave. When he exited his house, he saw his mother’s vehicle driving off. He tried to follow the vehicle, but lost a visual of it. No one had permission to drive or take the mother's vehicle and she desires prosecution. Police provided the man with the case number, officer's name and badge number. Police contacted NCIC and had the vehicle placed in the stolen vehicle system. An officer later located the car at 34 W. 19th St. Ite was not wrecked, stripped or burned. Police contacted NCIC and had the vehicle removed from the system and released it to the mom.

* * *

A man called police from the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave, He said someone broke into his vehicle and stole a Nintendo Switch. He said the person broke the driver's side vent window. He was not sure when it occurred, but there may be video footage of the incident. The man did provide a serial number for the Switch, and he will call police if he obtains footage. He said he might be able to identify the suspect, but nothing at this time.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend showed up at her apartment unexpectedly and started banging on the door, asking her to come outside. Before police arrived, the ex-girlfriend left the scene.

* * *

An employee of a business on Commerce Street told police someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of their 2019 Isuzu 54D. The theft happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. He said the site has security cameras, but they are currently not operating. He was unable to provide a suspect description.

* * *

A woman on Ferndale Court told police she has made two police reports with East Ridge Police Department over another woman for harassment. She said she is unsure if warrants were taken out or not. She said the day before she had received a text message from a mutual person they both knew, and it was that woman sending a picture (through the mutual acquaintance) of her front door. The woman said she is in fear for her life because she just moved to this address a week ago and has no idea how that woman would know it already. She said they are not friends, they only know each other because of another man. Follow-up will be made to get reports from East Ridge Police
Department to see if harassment charges can be issued.

* * *

An unconscious person was reported on Chestnut Street. Police found a man lying on the ground. Officers shook the man and he began to grumble. He eventually woke up and identified himself. He declined medical attention. The man was just sleeping at the time police interacted with him. He left the scene of his own accord.

Latest Headlines
UTC Men Host Furman Wednesday At McKenzie Arena
  • Sports
  • 1/18/2023
PHOTOS: Zeigler, Phillips Lead Vols Past Mississippi State
  • Sports
  • 1/18/2023
Finley Stadium Gets 3 More Years With CFC
  • Breaking News
  • 1/18/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/18/23
  • Breaking News
  • 1/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/18/2023
Person Injured In House Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Car With Dark Windows Fleeing Police Registered To Driver With Revoked License; "Unconscious" Man Is Just Sleeping
  • 1/18/2023

While on patrol in 4th Avenue and E. 28th Street area, police observed a silver Chrysler 300, displaying a TN tag, that had a dark-colored tint in all five windows. The tint was so dark that ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/18/23
  • 1/18/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/18/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Person Injured In House Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/18/2023
Fire Damages Home In Red Bank Tuesday Evening
Fire Damages Home In Red Bank Tuesday Evening
  • 1/17/2023
Bobby Wood Called "A Real Treasure" At Funeral For Beloved Legislator
  • 1/17/2023
City Delays Action For A Month On Proposed Election Change
  • 1/17/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
The Week That Was - And Response
  • 1/15/2023
Sports
Zeigler, Phillips Lead Vol Victory At Mississippi State, 70-59
  • 1/17/2023
Cleveland State's Policastro Enters Tennessee Baseball Coaches Hall Of Fame
Cleveland State's Policastro Enters Tennessee Baseball Coaches Hall Of Fame
  • 1/17/2023
UTC Men Host Furman Wednesday At McKenzie Arena
  • 1/18/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Zeigler, Phillips Lead Vols Past Mississippi State
  • 1/18/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/17/2023
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
  • 1/17/2023
Did You Know? Captains Of Industry
Did You Know? Captains Of Industry
  • 1/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/17/2023
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
  • 1/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 1/17/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 1/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Commissioner Jeff Eversole To Host Town Hall On Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2023
Real Estate
City Expected To Remove Clause That Says Duplexes Lose R-2 Status If Power Is Off 100 Days
  • 1/17/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Groundbreaking For 1st-Ever United Way Home
  • 1/17/2023
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
  • 1/14/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
  • 1/17/2023
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
  • 1/16/2023
Baylor Entry Wins NASA's TechRise Student Challenge
  • 1/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
  • 1/17/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
  • 1/16/2023
Memories
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Support Group "Forward" For Those Who Have Lost A Spouse Begins Feb. 11
  • 1/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
  • 1/16/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
Obituaries
Mary Frances "Fran" Spell Griffith
Mary Frances "Fran" Spell Griffith
  • 1/18/2023
Johnny DeWayne Wright
Johnny DeWayne Wright
  • 1/18/2023
Julia Lee Nichols
  • 1/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Elkins, Clifford Ronald (Decatur)
  • 1/17/2023
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023