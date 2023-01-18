Police Blotter: Car With Dark Windows Fleeing Police Registered To Driver With Revoked License; "Unconscious" Man Is Just Sleeping

While on patrol in 4th Avenue and E. 28th Street area, police observed a silver Chrysler 300, displaying a TN tag, that had a dark-colored tint in all five windows. The tint was so dark that police could not distinguish the vehicle's driver. The tint appeared to be below the legal limit. Police got behind the vehicle and activated emergency traffic equipment. The car came to a halt at 2898 Morgan Ave. Before police could get out of the vehicle and contact the driver, the car abruptly took off at a high-speed rate, traveling south on Morgan Avenue The vehicle was last seen making a left and heading toward Rossville Boulevard. The vehicle came back registered to a black male who showed a revoked driver's license out of Tennessee. The vehicle was BOLO'd to other sectors in the city and also to Walker County.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Delong Avenue for an unknown 911 call. The resident told police a man came by his house that night and they verbally argued for a couple of minutes. He would not give details about the argument. He said the man left in an unknown direction. At this time there is no crime and the resident just wanted police to be aware of the situation.

* * *

A man on E. 19th Street told police his gray 2023 Hyundai Sonata (TN tag) had been stolen. He said he went out to warm his mother’s vehicle up around 6:45 p.m. He said he started the vehicle and went inside his house. He said he was inside for a couple of minutes when he heard a vehicle leave. When he exited his house, he saw his mother’s vehicle driving off. He tried to follow the vehicle, but lost a visual of it. No one had permission to drive or take the mother's vehicle and she desires prosecution. Police provided the man with the case number, officer's name and badge number. Police contacted NCIC and had the vehicle placed in the stolen vehicle system. An officer later located the car at 34 W. 19th St. Ite was not wrecked, stripped or burned. Police contacted NCIC and had the vehicle removed from the system and released it to the mom.

* * *



A man called police from the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave, He said someone broke into his vehicle and stole a Nintendo Switch. He said the person broke the driver's side vent window. He was not sure when it occurred, but there may be video footage of the incident. The man did provide a serial number for the Switch, and he will call police if he obtains footage. He said he might be able to identify the suspect, but nothing at this time.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend showed up at her apartment unexpectedly and started banging on the door, asking her to come outside. Before police arrived, the ex-girlfriend left the scene.

* * *

An employee of a business on Commerce Street told police someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of their 2019 Isuzu 54D. The theft happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. He said the site has security cameras, but they are currently not operating. He was unable to provide a suspect description.

* * *

A woman on Ferndale Court told police she has made two police reports with East Ridge Police Department over another woman for harassment. She said she is unsure if warrants were taken out or not. She said the day before she had received a text message from a mutual person they both knew, and it was that woman sending a picture (through the mutual acquaintance) of her front door. The woman said she is in fear for her life because she just moved to this address a week ago and has no idea how that woman would know it already. She said they are not friends, they only know each other because of another man. Follow-up will be made to get reports from East Ridge Police

Department to see if harassment charges can be issued.

* * *

An unconscious person was reported on Chestnut Street. Police found a man lying on the ground. Officers shook the man and he began to grumble. He eventually woke up and identified himself. He declined medical attention. The man was just sleeping at the time police interacted with him. He left the scene of his own accord.