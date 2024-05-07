Chattanooga Man, 21, Charged In Rash Of Knoxville Car Burglaries

A 21-year-old Chattanooga man is one of two persons arrested by Knoxville Police in connection with a rash of car burglaries that happened throughout Knoxville last weekend.



The incidents included in downtown Knoxville and two hotel parking lots on Executive Park Drive.



In the course of the investigation, detectives identified a vehicle of interest related to the burglaries, which was located and stopped by KPD officers early Monday morning on Merchants Center Boulevard.



That stop resulted in the apprehension of Jkwell Bradley, 19, of Georgia, along with Terrance Brewer, of Chattanooga.



Upon further investigation, both Bradley and Brewer have been charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary.



The investigation into the string of burglaries remains ongoing and detectives are continuing their efforts to identify any other involved individuals.