Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Interstate 24 Wednesday Evening

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 24 Wednesday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:24 p.m.to a call of a pedestrian struck at 177720 I-24. Police were advised a person was struck by a vehicle and was lying in the emergency lane. Police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in this incident remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.