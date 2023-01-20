Multiple Narcotics Arrests Made In Walker County

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Walker County Sheriff Office SWAT Team executed two search warrants on Thursday at 373 Rogers Road and 797 Lail Road in Chickamauga.

Agents located a pill press, over two pounds of powder Fentanyl, over 1,000 suspected Fentanyl pills, three pounds of Marijuana, and a large amount of U.S. currency. In connection with these locations, the Hamilton County Narcotics Division and Hamilton County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 5314 Dupont Street in East Ridge. Agents located a trafficking amount of Fentanyl and a firearm. Tennessee agents arrested George Albert Watkins III “Tre”. Watkins will be charged with trafficking Fentanyl and possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute in Georgia.

Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force agents have made several arrests throughout the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in the past few weeks. Agents have seized approximately three pounds of Methamphetamine, 21 pounds of Marijuana, 2 1/2 pounds of Fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills, 200 THC vape cartridges, several grams of Cocaine and Psilocybin (Shrooms), and have executed 32 arrest warrants.

The following subjects were arrested:



Brian Kyle Cook – felony warrant, felony fleeing and attempting to elude



Jeffery Cheatwood – trafficking Methamphetamine

Robert Daniel – trafficking Methamphetamine

Lynn Lindsey – trafficking Methamphetamine

Walter Whitton – possession of Fentanyl, possession of Methamphetamine

Sierra Parker – possession of Fentanyl, possession of Methamphetamine

Caleb Romine – felony warrant

Johnnie Carter – trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Cocaine

Mark Fowler – felony warrant, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Megan Blaylock – felony warrant

Joe Edward Wiley – possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

David Pettigrew – distribution of non-controlled dangerous drugs

Larry Dale Dooley – trafficking Methamphetamine

Jeremy Deberry – felony warrants, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Rickey Allen Sprayberry – felony warrants

Leonard Smith – possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Dustin Smith – possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Dylan Ward – possession of Schedule-I THC with intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Devon Pullum – trafficking Methamphetamine

Aaron Scholtz – trafficking Marijuana

Skylour Helton – trafficking Marijuana

Assisting the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force were the Walker County Sheriff Office, Walker County SWAT Team, Dade County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Catoosa County Sheriff Office, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Rossville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, The Department of Community Supervision, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Hamilton County Narcotics Division, and Hamilton County SWAT Team.



The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, and Trion Police Department.

