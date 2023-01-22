Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BABB, ARIYANA ALIZE 
10385 54TH STREET JURUPA VALLEY, 91752 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 
5420 BLUE WILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD 
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CANADA, EARNEST TYRONE 
1510 ANDERSON AVE CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY 
3311 CARMEN LN SE CLEVELAND, 373236657 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOK, JERICK TANNER 
7177 GARFIELD RD HARRISON, 373414936 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE 
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE 
6786 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 37393 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE 
1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCOBAR, MARIO AUDELIO 
DOES NOT KNOW AN ADDRESS , 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
RAPE
RAPE

FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO 
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARRETT, PATRICK DANIEL 
711 FOREST AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 374054235 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

GATHERS, KENYATA N 
6 TRENTON ST. APT. 8 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GIDEON, BRANDON RAY 
13 BROWN ESTATES ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

GILBERTSON, WILLIAM JOHN 
56 ROSE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAY, VIRGIL LEE 
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS 
1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HEATON, MICHAEL A 
304 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERANDEZ, MAYBER A 
3911 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HICKMAN, EUGENIA D 
11229 HIXSON PK LOT 35 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, CHANNA D 
401 WIEHL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, LAMAR EDWARD 
1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045013 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KING, DEBORAH JANE 
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KNOX, SHANNON LINDSEY 
122 FLACH WAY RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKEE, DANA LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE 
2520 E7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PARROTT, NATHANIEL G 
117 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 373794707 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

PEREZ, CANDACE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY 
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH 
3823 OWEDA TERRACE RED BANK, 374154022 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RABY, BRENDA NICOLE 
10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

REED, JASON LEE 
3377 WHITTNEY ST LUPTIN, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING

RENO, MATTHEW A 
9869 DAYTON BLV RED BANK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, CODY RANDAL 
9402 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639718 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SAVAGE, DYLAN JORDAN 
724 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON 
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAW, JASON STEWART 
5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE 
5587 TALLENT RD. COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MARCUS LEROY 
7108 JARNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER 
703 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STANSELL, KAYCE BRANSON 
10677 QUARTER HORSE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE 
1707 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE 
3370 COUNT JULIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO 
707 MENTION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 47305 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE 
725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA 
1205 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE 
437 LULL WATER ROAD RED BAND, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKINS, JESSE LEE 
667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODALL, AUTWON L 
2918 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063903 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN 
3409 LAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374121443 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:
AARON, STEVIE L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK, JERICK TANNER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRETT, PATRICK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
HEATON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERANDEZ, MAYBER A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HICKMAN, EUGENIA D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, CHANNA D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKEE, DANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/23/1955
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARROTT, NATHANIEL G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
  • DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
ROGERS, CODY RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SHAW, JASON STEWART
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODALL, AUTWON L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 67 years old Arresting Agency: UTC CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Tennessee Democratic Party Unanimously Re-elects Hendrell Remus Chair
  • 1/21/2023

The Tennessee Democratic Party held its biennial officer elections on Saturday and Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected was Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol ... more

Police Blotter: Man Unsuccessful At Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Walmart; Someone Attempts To Get Coins Out Of Air Machine Behind Murphy's
  • 1/21/2023

A loss prevention employee at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police a black male (picture given to police) walked to the self-checkout machine with several items. The man scanned about ... more

