Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BABB, ARIYANA ALIZE
10385 54TH STREET JURUPA VALLEY, 91752
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
5420 BLUE WILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CANADA, EARNEST TYRONE
1510 ANDERSON AVE CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY
3311 CARMEN LN SE CLEVELAND, 373236657
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE
1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCOBAR, MARIO AUDELIO
DOES NOT KNOW AN ADDRESS , 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
RAPE
RAPE
GATHERS, KENYATA N
6 TRENTON ST. APT. 8 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIDEON, BRANDON RAY
13 BROWN ESTATES ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GILBERTSON, WILLIAM JOHN
56 ROSE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, VIRGIL LEE
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, LAMAR EDWARD
1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045013
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KING, DEBORAH JANE
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KNOX, SHANNON LINDSEY
122 FLACH WAY RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEREZ, CANDACE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
RENO, MATTHEW A
9869 DAYTON BLV RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAVAGE, DYLAN JORDAN
724 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MARCUS LEROY
7108 JARNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANSELL, KAYCE BRANSON
10677 QUARTER HORSE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE
725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA
1205 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, STEVIE L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, JERICK TANNER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARRETT, PATRICK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|HEATON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERANDEZ, MAYBER A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HICKMAN, EUGENIA D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, CHANNA D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKEE, DANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/23/1955
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARROTT, NATHANIEL G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
- DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, CODY RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|SHAW, JASON STEWART
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODALL, AUTWON L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|