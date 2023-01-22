Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, STEVIE L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/06/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COOK, JERICK TANNER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CRAWFORD, DEAUNTE UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARRETT, PATRICK DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE HEATON, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERANDEZ, MAYBER A

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HICKMAN, EUGENIA D

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOWARD, CHANNA D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCKEE, DANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/23/1955

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARROTT, NATHANIEL G

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/30/2003

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING ROGERS, CODY RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE SHAW, JASON STEWART

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODALL, AUTWON L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST





CHATTANOOGA, 374054235Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCEGATHERS, KENYATA N6 TRENTON ST. APT. 8 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTGIDEON, BRANDON RAY13 BROWN ESTATES ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIGILBERTSON, WILLIAM JOHN56 ROSE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)HEATON, MICHAEL A304 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERANDEZ, MAYBER A3911 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHICKMAN, EUGENIA D11229 HIXSON PK LOT 35 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, CHANNA D401 WIEHL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJONES, BRETT AUSTIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, LAMAR EDWARD1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045013Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDKING, DEBORAH JANE3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKNOX, SHANNON LINDSEY122 FLACH WAY RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKEE, DANA LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE2520 E7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPARROTT, NATHANIEL G117 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 373794707Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/DRIVERS LICENSE LAWPEREZ, CANDACE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH3823 OWEDA TERRACE RED BANK, 374154022Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARRABY, BRENDA NICOLE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALEREED, JASON LEE3377 WHITTNEY ST LUPTIN, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGRENO, MATTHEW A9869 DAYTON BLV RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, CODY RANDAL9402 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639718Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLESAVAGE, DYLAN JORDAN724 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAW, JASON STEWART5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE5587 TALLENT RD. COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MARCUS LEROY7108 JARNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER703 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTANSELL, KAYCE BRANSON10677 QUARTER HORSE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE1707 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE3370 COUNT JULIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWVELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO707 MENTION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 47305Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWALKER, CHANDI MATTICE725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA1205 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDISORDERLY CONDUCTWHEELER, TIMONTHY BOONE437 LULL WATER ROAD RED BAND, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKINS, JESSE LEE667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODALL, AUTWON L2918 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063903Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN3409 LAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374121443Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST