Walker County Arrest For Jan. 23-29

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 23-29:

SIMPSON KRYSTAL MESHEL W/F 33 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

OSWALT MATTHEW STEPHEN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA

SIFFLES CODY RAY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER HOPOKINS SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

SANDERS DAVID LOGAN W/M 41 MISD OFFICER JONES THEFT BY TAKING

DANIEL TANA LEIGH W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA- FELONY

HAWKINS RICKY LYNN W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER BROOME POSS. OF METH

WATKINS GEORGE ALBERT JR B/M 65 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSS. OF MARIJUANA, TRAFFICING ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES

RAMIREZ-GIL EUSTACIO H/M 27 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING W/O A LICENSE

COTTON JULIA LEDBETTER W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS DUI DRUGS, POSS. SCH 2

BAUGHN KIMBERLY ANN W/F 43 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

HOWARD JOSHUA KEVIN W/F 38 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION PROBATION- FELONY

TOMLIN GERTRUDE COLLEEN W/F 64 OFFICER STEPHENS PROBATION REVACATION

GUTHRIE DAKOTA WARE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION

BAILEY LAMARCUS JERMAINE B/M 19 OFFICER MANN SENTENCED

PETTIGREW DAVID RAY W/M 59 MISD DADE CO. PROBATION VIOLATION

HERNANDEZ ALAN VILLASENOR H/M 30 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS VGCSA

MYNATT WESLEY NEVILLE B/M 49 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI, NO INSURANCE

GARCIA DANIEL CIREACO H/M 37 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT – FELONY, SIMPLE BATTERY WARRANT

HARRIS JODY LEE JACKSON W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION WARRANT MISD., PREVENTING HENDERING THE APPREHENSION OF A CRIMINAL, OBSTRUCTION

WEBB HAYDEN BARBRA W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER CAMP OBSTRUCTION, PREVENTING HENDERING THE APPREHENSION OF A CRIMINAL

MCNABB CHRISTY JEAN W/F 53 FELONY OFFICER CAMP OBSTRUCTION, PREVENTING HENDERING THE APPREHENSION OF A CRIMINAL

JOHNSON DAVID SCOTT W/M 36 MISD OFFICER RIGGS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA

WEST JESSE CALVIN W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION

LOWE LACY LANE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMAS KELVIN LAMARCUS B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

HESS ROBERT LEE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

HEINRICY NATHAN CURTIS W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

LEWIS CARL AVERY B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER BLESCH POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

NASH KARESHA KANTYNA B/F 43 MISD OFFICER GALYON FTA

WATKINS GEORGE ALBERT B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

LUKES MARION DEONTA B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAMPON TIMOTHY RICARDO B/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

ELLIS JOHN CHRISTOPHER W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JOYNER SHANI BROOK W/F 27 MISD OFFICER SMALL DUI, SPEEDING

BRYANT MICHAEL RASHAD B/M 29 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KNAPP DIANNA MARIE W/F 46 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

BAGLEY ELIZABETH MARIE W/F 18 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER THE AGE OF 21

HORTON ELIZABETH JANE W/M 58 MISD OFFICER AVANS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 25 MISD OFFICER YOUNG INTERFERENCE W/ CUSTODY

DAVIS JEREMIAH WILLIAM W/M 24 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, NO INSURANCE

PARKER CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH

KING JASON LEON W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FORGERY 3RD DEGREE

TORRES SANTOS NMN H/M 28 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE I, POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE -- -- -- OFFICER MOSS --

COLLINS SHAWN PATRICK W/M 27 -- OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

STILES ISAAC BRENT W/M 18 MISD OFFICER HUNT SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, TERRORISTIC THREATS

BROWN CHRISTIAN ALAN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER HUNT DUI

TUCKER ANTHONY VERNON W/M 38 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, MUST GIVE SIGNAL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DUNN MONICA MARIE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE

CRAIG CASEY MAC W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-2ND DEGREE

LIVELY WILLIAM JAMES W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CHILD MOLESTATION- 5 COUNTS

MCCRARY MICHAEL JAMES W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

FITZSIMMONS TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER BURRELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

GRIFFITH ANDREW DOUGLAS W/M 34 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

THOMPSON JEREMY SHAUN W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER HOPLINS CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-2ND DEGREE

EGYPT CARLA DENISE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

SMOTHERS TROY LEE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER COOK DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCNABB JARED ALLEN W/M 41 MISD OFFICER HENRY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAIL LIGHTS REQUIRED

TATE JEFFREY MILES W/M 34 MISD OFFICER RIGGS THEFT BY CONVERSION-MISDEMEANOR

WILLIAMS LAWANDA LEONA B/F 50 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, STOP SIGN VIOLATION, GIVING FALSE NAME TO LEO

COKER YANCY LEE W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER JONES HIT AND RUN; DUTY TO RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-2ND DEGREE

JERNIGAN TYLER ANDREW W/M 32 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

JACKSON TAMMY LOUISE W/F 50 MISD OFFICER COKER POSSESSION AND OR USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOWARD PRISCILLA RENEE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ELLIS KIERRA MONIQUE B/F 26 MISD GSP OFFICER CROSSWHITE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -------- SELF WEEKENDER

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 -------- SELF WEEKENDER

SMITH ZACHARY MAX W/M 30 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI

BRYSON COBY ALEX W/M 28 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD BATTERY FVA

BRYSON TERRANCE JACOB W/M 24 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD BATTERY FVA

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE B/M 16 FELONY OFFICER GREEN THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROP