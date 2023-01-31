Perkins Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

A youth who police said shot a 15-year-old in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street just before Christmas 2021 has entered a guilty plea and been given an 11-year sentence.

Jaen Perkins, who was 19 at the time of the incident, had been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of attempted second-degree murder.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "Andrew Childress is the ADA in my office who handled the case. After consultation with the victim and review of the case, a plea agreement that included 11 years to serve was appropriate for this dangerous defendant.

" I've said it once and I will say it again, if you put a gun in your hand and use it to harm someone, my office will do our best to send you to prison."

Officers had been told a male juvenile had been shot and was being transported by a private vehicle to the hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a teenager was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers then secured the scene on Chestnut Street.

During this time officers had also learned of a potential suspect and suspect vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and a possible suspect.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim had been walking across a parking lot when he was shot. They also confirmed that patrol had detained the shooting suspect, Perkins.

