Brian Stone Taken Into Custody In Shooting On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Sheriff's Office said Brian Stone has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of two people on Monday near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

On Monday at approximately 7 p.m., the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Stone and an accomplice left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes, the Sheriff's Office said.



Marion County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspects and their vehicle wrecked in the area of the Highway 24 and Highway 27 split. Marion County deputies were able to take both into custody.

Stone now faces charges for crimes committed in Marion County.

Stone has four outstanding warrants in Hamilton County for attempted first-degree murder stemming from the shooting on Monday.

The two victims involved in the shooting are now listed to be in stable condition at a local medical facility.