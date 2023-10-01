Latest Headlines

Chris Wright Funeral Will Be Wednesday At Baylor School; GoFundMe Account Has Raised $206,000 For Childrens' Education

  • Sunday, October 1, 2023
Chris Wright with wife Acacia, eight-week-old daughter, Aprilia, and sons Declan and Abbott
Chris Wright with wife Acacia, eight-week-old daughter, Aprilia, and sons Declan and Abbott

The funeral service for Chris Wright, Chattanooga businessman who was murdered in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday night, will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Baylor School Chapel.

The family "will welcome all to celebrate and remember Christopher’s life" during visitation on Tuesday at the Baylor Chapel between 4:30-6:30 p.m..

The family said:

Christopher Douglas Wright, a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend died on September 28th. His charisma, energy, and passion were rooted in Chattanooga but reached far and wide. He was 38.

Christopher cherished his upbringing on Signal Mountain. Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, he attended The Baylor School beginning in 1997. Throughout his tenure at Baylor, he established himself as an exemplar for others of the Baylor mission “Magnanimitas,” or Greatness of Spirit, that the institution promotes. An outsized member of the Baylor community, Christopher was widely known for his expansive athleticism, academic prowess, and magnetic personality amongst his peers, friends, and teachers. His athletic accomplishments, including a state championship in baseball and two-year All-State football honors, left a legacy that inspired countless future Baylor athletes. Not to be outdone in the classroom, Chris was a highly accomplished student, excelling academically as a National Honor Society member. A charismatic and supportive leader, he built up all of those around him, which resulted in the selection to the Jim Pearce Leadership Trip, an honor bestowed upon only 22 students.

Chris continued his academic and athletic career at Yale University where he exported his authenticity and Southern charm to the New Haven campus. A consummate gentleman and scholar, he was immediately loved for his sincerity among new classmates and friends. A member of Delta Kappa Epsilon, Chris served as Social Chair and built an ever-growing cast of loved ones and admirers. Chris continued his interest in community by serving as a mentor for elementary children in the Bulldog Buddies program. At Yale, he was a four-year letterman and 2006 Ivy League Football Champion.

Chris sought inspiration and lessons from the business community, and his time at RSR Partners was an immediate connection between his aspirations and fellow leaders. Chris propelled his business education after RSR by attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. After completing a Master of Business Administration, Wright joined New Capital Partners, a private-equity company in Birmingham, Alabama. A steadfast businessman, he was obsessed with building life-changing businesses.

Emboldened by a desire to leverage his honed business acumen for impact in his hometown, Chris returned to Chattanooga in 2016. He began his first entrepreneurial adventure by diving into a` personal passion for solving early childhood development challenges through his company Foci. He served as a management consultant for many Chattanooga industrial businesses advising on transactions and corporate development. That love for engineering, mechanical, and industrial companies—that he saw as the lynchpin of American economy—led Chris to join Alderman Enterprises. As a Principal at Alderman, Wright was an energetic and determined catalyst for their growing number of portfolio companies that employed and inspired the regional business community.

Despite his many athletic accolades and professional accomplishments, his most celebrated and cherished distinctions were that of husband and father. Christopher’s unbridled love for his wife Acacia, sons Declan and Abbott, and newborn daughter Aprilia was beautiful. His boundless energy and enthusiasm for his family was a source of never-ending pride for him.

His younger brother Wells, older brother Greg, father Greg, and mother Janet meant the world to Chris. He constantly praised the bond with his brother as a stalwart admirer and passionate fan of everything his brother touched. He adored and sought to emulate the love that radiated from his mother Janet. And he constantly marveled at the principles, strength, and character of his father Greg.

He is survived by his wife Acacia Littrell Wright, sons Declan, 4, Abbott, 2 and daughter Aprilia, 8 weeks, his parents Janet and Greg Wright, brothers Wells Wright (Alex) of Chattanooga, niece Maxwell and nephew August, and Greg Jr. (Lea) and nieces Alexandra and Juliette of St. Louis. They were active within the communities of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Soddy Daisy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support the future education of his children:

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/in-support-of-the-wright-family-TN

The fund had raised over $206,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com









Latest Headlines
Vidrine and Spillers, Henley Brothers Capture Moccasin Bend Four-Ball Titles
  • Sports
  • 10/1/2023
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
  • Sports
  • 10/1/2023
Chris Wright Funeral Will Be Wednesday At Baylor School; GoFundMe Account Has Raised $206,000 For Childrens' Education
Chris Wright Funeral Will Be Wednesday At Baylor School; GoFundMe Account Has Raised $206,000 For Childrens' Education
  • Breaking News
  • 10/1/2023
Man Charged In Chris Wright Murder Has 66 Arrests, Including 2010 Home Invasion With Shots Fired Through A Door
Man Charged In Chris Wright Murder Has 66 Arrests, Including 2010 Home Invasion With Shots Fired Through A Door
  • Breaking News
  • 10/1/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Defense This Time Penned In Rattler
Dan Fleser: Vols Defense This Time Penned In Rattler
  • Sports
  • 10/1/2023
Police Blotter: Someone Throws Object At Uber; Man’s Car Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running With Keys In It
  • Breaking News
  • 10/1/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Someone Throws Object At Uber; Man’s Car Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running With Keys In It
  • 10/1/2023

A man told police his silver 2015 Kia Optima had been vandalized. He said he was driving north on Market Street with an Uber passenger in his vehicle. The man said as he was driving past the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, EDDY WILMAR 1509 ORCHORD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for ... more

Multiple Houses And Vehicles Hit By Gunfire In Shootout Friday Evening On Brently Estates Drive
  • 9/30/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded Friday evening to a shots fired call at 9910 Brently Estates Drive off of East Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, the preliminary investigation ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
  • 9/30/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • 9/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2023
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
  • 9/29/2023
Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Trivializing An Horrific Event
  • 10/1/2023
Crime Should Not Be Used As A Political Football
  • 10/1/2023
Matt Gaetz vs. Dianne Feinstein
  • 10/1/2023
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
  • 9/30/2023
Sports
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
  • 10/1/2023
Vidrine and Spillers, Henley Brothers Capture Moccasin Bend Four-Ball Titles
  • 10/1/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Defense This Time Penned In Rattler
Dan Fleser: Vols Defense This Time Penned In Rattler
  • 10/1/2023
Vidrine And Spillers Combine For First-Round Lead At Moccasin Bend
  • 9/30/2023
Griffin Law Wins Pair Of Matches In Deadlocked Tennessee Junior Cup
Griffin Law Wins Pair Of Matches In Deadlocked Tennessee Junior Cup
  • 9/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Celebration Of Stringer’s Ridge Preserve’s 10th Anniversary
  • 9/30/2023
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Golf Classic At Black Creek Club
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Golf Classic At Black Creek Club
  • 9/30/2023
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Fall Festival
  • 9/30/2023
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
  • 9/30/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Oct. 7
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Trivializing An Horrific Event
  • 10/1/2023
Crime Should Not Be Used As A Political Football
  • 10/1/2023
Matt Gaetz vs. Dianne Feinstein
  • 10/1/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
EPB Constantly Working To Stay Ahead Of The Game
  • 9/29/2023
Evann Freeman Promoted To EPB Vice President, Government And Community Relations
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds That Persons Convicted Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication Are Ineligible For Probation
  • 9/29/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Including Ace Hardware Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day
  • 9/28/2023
3rd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 9/28/2023
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
  • 9/28/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Announces Robin Weagley As New CEO
  • 9/28/2023
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
  • 9/28/2023
Love’s Arm To Hold Annual “Jazz And Barbecue” Fundraising Dinner To Support Survivors Of Human Trafficking
  • 9/28/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
  • 9/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Christopher Douglas Wright
Christopher Douglas Wright
  • 10/2/2023
Joel Hardison
Joel Hardison
  • 10/1/2023
Roy Samuel Wood
Roy Samuel Wood
  • 9/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Morgan, Ray "Ray Ray" Eugene (Dalton)
Morgan, Ray "Ray Ray" Eugene (Dalton)
  • 10/1/2023
Jewell, Kenneth (Spring City)
Jewell, Kenneth (Spring City)
  • 10/1/2023
Reagan, Glen Harrison (Georgetown)
Reagan, Glen Harrison (Georgetown)
  • 9/30/2023