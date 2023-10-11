Latest Headlines

Updates Planned At Hixson Pike Landing Strip

  Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Updates are planned at a landing strip in Hixson that has been in operation for many decades, County Commission members were told.

Bryan Schults of the Planning Agency said, due to the improvements, the Dallas Skypark at Crabtree Road will need to secure a special exceptions permit.

The commission is due to vote on the request next Wednesday.

Planned improvements include a general store and cafe for members and 30 spots for planes. The landing strip will not be extended.

It will remain a private airport.

A neighbor said he is concerned about lead poisoning from the site. He said there is a nearby park, and he said that most of the planes use leaded gas.

He said he had lived near the landing strip for two years and only seen about three planes using it. He said the flights will apparently escalate.

Commissioner Steve Highlander said he lived nearby on Crabtree Road when the site was used for drag racing. 

 

