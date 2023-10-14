Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: 3 Vehicles Broken Into At Holiday Inn; Woman Wants Her Disrespectful Daughter To Leave

  Saturday, October 14, 2023

A man at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police his truck was broken into and his pistol was stolen. The driver's side window had been smashed. The man said he kept his gun in the center console in its case and found the case empty. He didn’t have the serial number and would provide it at a later date.

* * *

A man at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police the vehicle he was renting had been broken into. There was damage to the front passenger side window and the rear passenger window had been shattered. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

* * *

A man at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police his truck was broken into. The rear driver's side window had been smashed and the front driver's side had been damaged. The glove box had been broken open as well. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

* * *

A man on E. 14th Street told police people had been stealing scrap metal and other items out of his yard for roughly four months. He feels like they are watching him for it always happens when he leaves home. The man had gone to the business behind him on E. Main Street to see if there was any camera footage of the incident. Police saw footage of two black males driving a black GMC truck, loading the scrap metal into the bed of the truck. The men were last seen headed east down the alley. Police searched the area abut didn’t find them.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on E. 19th Street. A woman wanted a man to leave and he left without incident.

* * *

While on a construction site on Morrison Springs Road, a man’s truck was struck by a piece of construction equipment, tearing a hole in the passenger rear fender.

* * *

A man on N. Germantown Road told police his cell phone had been stolen sometime the day before. He said his phone was showing the location to be on Brainerd Road. He said he had not been to that part of town at all the past two days. He told police who he believed to be the suspect, however after speaking to a possible suspect and no evidence being provided, police could not make an arrest for the cell phone. The phone was estimated to be worth $950.

* * *

A man on Bayside Way reported to police that late the previous night, someone removed items from his front yard and from his unlocked vehicle.

* * *

While on routine patrol checking for stolen vehicles, an officer ran a tag registered to a man in a parking lot on Campbell Street. The man had a long criminal history and is a known/validated gang member, who the officer had not seen in that area before. This report was for documentation purposes.

* * *

A man called police and said his wife received a notification that a Citi Bank credit card was opened in her name, without her knowledge or permission. The card was a Best Buy Citi Bank credit card and a purchase was made at Best Buy, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, in the amount of $1,869.40.

* * *

Officers were in the area of W. 37th Street and saw a parked Chevy Malibu. There were two people in the car, and the car was registered to one of them. They said they were just talking.

* * *

Police were called to check on a woman sleeping on Riverfront Parkway. They found her and were able to wake her up. She agreed to pack up and leave the area.

* * *

A man on Oak Meadow Drive reported to police he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and stating he had a warrant. The suspect instructed the man to purchase $684 in bitcoin and transfer it to them, which he did.

* * *

Two men on N. Highland Park Avenue told police someone had slashed/flattened their tires. One man’s Xterra had both rear wheels flattened. The other man’s vehicle had the driver side tires flattened. They both believe the incident occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police will attempt to locate some information on possible suspect/s.

* * *

A passerby called police about homeless people panhandling on Commons Boulevard and Gunbarrel Road. An officer spoke with a man on the property of Lowes's where there is a no solicitation sign. The officer told the man he needed to move otherwise he would be arrested. The man moved along.

* * *

A woman told police she lost her Apple watch around the courthouse at 600 Market St. She said her watch was pinging on E. 3rd St. The woman said she never visited that area.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she wanted the police to talk to her daughter about her leaving the residence. The woman said her daughter was being very disrespectful and she wanted her to leave if she couldn't respect her. The woman notified her daughter that she would have to leave her home in the morning and find somewhere else to stay. The daughter appeared to agree with what the woman said to her and the police.

