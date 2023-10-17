Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Finalizes Tax Rate; Plans By Volunteer Jimmy Campbell To Be Completed

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

After three public meetings where the property tax rate was discussed, the Lookout Mountain, Ga.’s rate for 2023 was set at the October council meeting. To reduce the impact on residents due to an average increase of 30 percent in reassessments this year, the city lowered its portion of the tax bill to 6.5 mills for every $1,000 of assessed property value. That will result in Lookout Mountain, Ga. receiving an increase over last year of $32,350, or 3.57 percent.

The meeting was also a time to remember Jimmy Campbell, the civic leader, volunteer and friend. The council passed a resolution in his honor and memory, and in gratitude for his service to the community. After his retirement, his attention turned to helping the city where he was a long-time resident. Starting in 2015 he served in leadership capacities on the Municipal Planning Commission, the Sewer Advisory Board, the Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Beautification Committee. In 2020, he was named Volunteer of the Year by Mayor David Bennett and in 2022 was the recipient of the Zone Civic Commendation from the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain.

Mr. Campbell will be remembered for his love of gardens and the development and design of the Fairy Trail Garden and the Fairy Ring Garden in the Fairyland Community. He also was instrumental in beginning and organizing the process to create the new park that is planned for the property formerly owned by the Sims family as well as the initial plans for a network of trails to connect all parts of the city.

City Manager Kenny Lee announced an initiative for the city referred to as “Connect, Engage and Preserve,” that will be putting into action some of the projects initiated and planned by Mr. Campbell. The concept behind Connect, Engage and Preserve is to promote one mountain – one community. The trails throughout the city, when built, will provide a walkable path to join parks, gardens, sidewalks, the city hall/town center, Covenant College and neighborhoods. The city is now working out details with Regan Smith Associates which will engineer the network of trails. The cost will be $75,000 - half paid by the city and half by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The goal will be for the community to take advantage of and participate in the planned community events and use the amenities that have been built for them to enjoy. The community will also be encouraged to preserve the beauty of the mountain and the tranquility it offers.

Mr. Lee announced several upcoming events - The Mountain Opry on Oct. 27 with live music and food trucks and “Halloween on Hardy” on Oct. 28 will benefit the Lookout Mountain Fire Department where there will be a chili cookoff, music and games. Coffee and sweet treats and local handmade goods will be available at the Holiday Market on Dec. 2, and “Stockings Full of Love” on Dec. 8 is a charity event to help children in Walker County. That evening there will be hot chocolate, cookie decorating and Christmas music.

Taylor Watson, council liaison with the police department, said that Halloween will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 31. With all the kids trick-or-treating and several parties that are planned, many of the streets in Fairyland will be blocked off from 6 to 8 p.m. and drivers are being asked to be careful with the crowd of children on the roadways. Trick-or-treaters should give people time to return home from work before starting, and if lights at a home are off, she said please be respectful.

A new police officer in Lookout Mountain, Ga. is Dewayne Steele who comes to the city after working in Walker County. Statistics from the police department compiled by Chief Todd Gann show that in the month of October, officers patrolled 2,350 miles, made 15 traffic stops, gave six citations and 13 warnings and there were two wrecks. During the month eight burglar alarms were checked and there were no thefts or burglaries and no arrests. There were three suspicious persons and seven suspicious vehicles that were investigated. Response was made to two fire calls and 13 medical calls. Officers assisted the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department five times, assisted motorists five times and helped citizens six times in the first two weeks of October.

Leaf Season is here. In his report, Councilman Kevin Leckenby asks residents to get leaves to the street as early as possible so they can be picked up by the city before the piles build up. He said once big piles get wet it becomes labor intensive to move them. He also gives a reminder that maintaining the right-of-way in front of a home is the responsibility of the property owner not the city. He said that the city will continue to send out letters to houses where the line of sight is obstructed or the right-of-way is overgrown.

The gas company is now working on the section of Scenic Highway past Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church. Speed bumps on Princess Trail are scheduled to be installed on Nov. 16. And the commissioner thanked the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. for the use of their garbage truck when the city’s truck was in the shop for repairs. The dumpster will be available next on Nov. 4. It is usually filled up by 11 a.m., he said.

Mayor Bennett said that the automatic aid agreement between the Georgia and Tennessee towns will be modified. In the past, the fire departments from both towns have responded when there is a fire alarm in either, but there are more false alarms than actual fires, and a lot of people, trucks and equipment are activated for each call. Now the arrangement will be for the first responder to reach a location and to verify that there is a fire before calling the second department to come.

The city has expanded its green space again, by buying property at the intersection of Cinderella and Red Riding Hood that is considered to be unbuildable. The lot, which is currently overgrown, will be cleared and replanted and a bridge that is over a small steam will be replaced.

Wes Hasden from the Sewer Advisory Board reported that two local engineering firms will meet with officials in Lookout Mountain, Ga. about rehabilitating the sewer pump station. He said it is expected that an agreement with one of them will be finalized in the next couple of weeks and a final proposal can be given to the council at the next meeting.

