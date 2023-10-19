Neighbors Complaining About Noise At Exile Bar

The City Beer Board on Thursday heard complaints about Exile, a bar located at 1634 Rossville Ave. The problem is noise and loud music coming from the bar all night until 2 or 3 a.m. keeping residents who live nearby from sleeping, the board was told.

The speaker whose townhouse backs up to the bar said the business recently changed from operating as a bar, to operating as a club and the noise cannot be contained because all of the seating is outside, with no walls or roof to block the noise.

Police have been called many times by people living nearby and the homeowners association is starting to get involved. The decibel levels exceed what is in the city ordinance, but the police say they can do nothing and suggested bringing the problem to the Beer Board and the City Council. The city’s beer inspector, Sgt. Jason Wood, will get involved to determine what can be done to reduce the noise.