Police Blotter: Customer Gets Upset At Price Of Car Repair; Man Sitting In Front Of Store Is Waiting For His Socks To Dry

  • Sunday, October 22, 2023

A man on Lee Highway told police he was in a disorder with a customer. He said the customer came to the business and started causing a disorder due to the price of his car repair. The man said the customer was threatening him while in the parking lot area and showed police video footage of the customer yelling at him while police were called. The customer left shortly after police were called. The man said he didn't want to pursue any charges, but just wanted the vehicle off his property. He later said the customer’s girlfriend called in and arranged a tow from the business.

* * *

While on patrol on Williams Street, police saw a Ford Fusion with a Tennessee tag which didn’t match the vehicle. Police checked the VIN on the car and it was not reported stolen. Police found a second vehicle, a Nissan Xterra, and the owner of the vehicle had possible warrants in both Tennessee as well as Georgia. Police didn’t speak with the owner of the Xterra.

* * *

Police were called to Bonny Oaks Liquor and Wine at 4915 Bonny Oaks Dr. to check on a suspicious bald white male, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Police weren’t able to find anyone matching that description, but did speak to a man loitering, wearing grey jogging pants and a grey shirt. Police ran the man for active wants or warrants and didn’t find any. The man left without incident.

* * *

Police responded to suspicious activity at Mapco at 4711 Brainerd Road where a woman said she had been driving through East Lake Courts with her friend, looking for her daughter. The woman said she and her friend had gotten into a verbal altercation and he told her to exit the vehicle. She did and he drove off with her car, a 2005 gray Toyota Corolla. The woman said she had no way to get in contact with her friend. She didn’t want to press charges against him and asked for a BOLO put out for her vehicle. Police provided the woman with a complaint card to document the incident.

* * *

A woman on Columbia Street and E. 10th Street called police and reported her 2020 Nissan Altima had been stolen. She said she parked the car on the side of Patten Towers while she went to pick up someone. She said she left her key fob in the vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked. When she came back to her vehicle it was gone. The car was put into NCIC as stolen and a BOLO was issued citywide.

* * *

A woman on Canal Street told police the rear driver's side window on her Kia Sportage had been shattered. Nothing of value had been taken from the vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

* * *

Police responded to E 25th Street Courts to conduct a wellness check on a woman. They found her safe and without issue.

* * *

Police spoke with a man walking north on Gunbarrel Road with a large prybar in a holster on his left hip. He was in a blue jacket with tan pants. The man was not confrontational and left without incident.

* * *

A man on Canal Street told police two of his vehicles had their windows broken. The front passenger side window of a Toyota 4Runner had been smashed and the front passenger side window of a Ford F150 had been smashed. The man estimated the value each window to be $300.

* * *

A man at the Hixson Ball Fields at 5410 School Dr. told police there was a prior incident involving two men at another football game earlier that season. Due to that incident, they informed both men they were not welcome at any more functions. One of the men was present at a current football game. The man had asked him to leave to prevent any problems and he refused. Police spoke with him and asked him to leave, which he did without incident.

* * *

A homeowner on Gann Store Road told police he accidentally set off the alarm in the residence. Police surveyed the residence, and nothing seemed to be out of place.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway reported to police that the metal cross which was duct-taped to the siding on the front of the house was taken off the wall. She has several cameras on the front of house covering all angles and was not able to capture anyone on her porch. She also wanted to report that her EPB box was found open and she believes someone opened it to interfere with her internet. The officer didn’t see any indications of force being used to open the box, nor any damage inside of it. Her house was placed on the watch list and she was clear to call if she found someone on the property.

* * *

A husband and wife were eating at Milk and Honey at 135 N. Market St. and when she left the restaurant, she noticed her Acura MDX had damage to the rear quarter panel on the driver's side. No note was left on the car.

* * *

A woman on Riverglen Lane called to request officers talk to her neighbors because their two young boys had been throwing a ball against the side of her house. She said they taunted her when she asked them to stop. An officer spoke with her neighbor who said the boys are her step and grandson. When the officer explained the situation to the neighbor, she apologized and said she wanted to speak with the woman concerning the incident. The woman agreed to speak to her and the neighbor apologized and provided her cell number. She told the woman to call her if the boys are bothering her and she would address it.

* * *

Police spoke with a man at the Metro PCS store at 3987 Brainerd Road. The man was sitting on the sidewalk in front of the store with his belongings. He told police he was waiting for his socks to dry. Upon running the man’s information, he came back clear of warrants. Police informed the man he was on private property and he had to pick up his belongings and move along by sunup. The man was clear on the direction.

