Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31

Dr. James Metcalfe said he is retiring as Hamilton County medical examiner effective Dec. 31. He had no further comment.

Dr. Steven Cogswell testified in court this week that he is serving as interim medical examiner. He came to Chattanooga in 2013 to serve as associate medical examiner.

Dr. Metcalfe joined the medical examiner's office in 2007 and became medical examiner five years later.

Dr. Frank King was the prior medical examiner.

Dr. Metcalfe is the second highest paid county employee at $222,256.

Dr. Metcalfe is from Australia and graduated from the University of Adelaide Faculty of Health Sciences in 1972..