Latest Headlines

Downtown Stakeholders Airing Safety, Vandalism Concerns At Sessions With City Officials

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Downtown stakeholders who don't feel safe and constantly deal with problems from those with mental health issues have been meeting with city officials to seek answers to their concerns.

Steve Brookes, executive director of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, said in his September report that at a second session that city leaders outlined some steps that had been taken since the murder of young businessman Chris Wright in front of the Patten Towers.

Mr. Brookes said, "September brought beautiful weather, a parade hosted by the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, the last two Nightfall Concerts of the year, and the beginning of River City’s Noon Tunes series in its new location on Broad Street.

"These positives are not what will be remember.

On September 28, 2023, Chris Wright was murdered in Downtown Chattanooga. Darryl “Too Tall” Roberts was arrested by law enforcement in less than 24 hours and was arraigned several days later. The murder set off a string of events throughout the city and county. Property and business owners, along with residents, questioned if downtown was still a safe place to live, work, and enjoy. The murder became national news.

"I’ve experienced a lot in my career as far as violence downtowns - including numerous murders. None of those prior experiences matched the sadness this community felt with the murder of Chris Wright. At the end of the day, Chattanooga is still a small town in many ways, and the community was devastated.

"In early October, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance co-hosted a public safety meeting with River City Company. Many downtown workers, residents, and property and business owners attended the meeting. They were clear that they are worried for their employees, do not feel safe, and that they are overrun by people experiencing mental health crisis, trespassing, stealing, harassing and threatening employees, property damage, breaking and entering, threats to shoppers, public urination and defecation on buildings, and much more.

"Since the public safety meeting, several meetings have transpired with city and county leadership. Our collective voices have been heard and additional police resources have been allocated to the downtown area.

"Mayor Kelly and CPD attended a second downtown safety meeting. That meeting gave Mayor Kelly and the CPD the opportunity to share actions that have been taken since the first public safety meetings, along with additional short-term and long-term strategies they will continue to implement to address your concerns. 

"Additionally, this was an opportunity for us to collectively advocate for the policies and enforcement changes you requested in our first meeting. We had a strong turnout and collectively called for continued action.

"For those of you who have continued to fight and show up at our meetings. Thank you! If you haven’t, it’s not too late to call for changes and to share your thoughts, experiences, and ideas for improvement. If you're willing to make phone calls, sign letters, and join us in our advocacy efforts, email me directly."

Latest Headlines
Late Charge By Mike Poe Sparks Amateurs To Challenge Cup Victory
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Downtown Stakeholders Airing Safety, Vandalism Concerns At Sessions With City Officials
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Riverfront Parkway Battery Firm Reallocates $100 Million Federal Grant Toward Getting Production Underway
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
City Council Approves TIF District For Huge Project At Alstom Site; Make-Over For Westside
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 10/31/2023

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring another coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early ... more

Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
  • 10/31/2023

A man charged in a Sept. 5 carjacking is now facing federal charges as well. A federal complaint has been brought against Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 28. on a carjacking charge. Gillespie ... more

Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • 10/31/2023

A 52-year-old Chattanooga woman died in a head-on crash in Catoosa County on Monday. The Georgia State Patrol said Lisa Renee Headrick was unresponsive at the scene and later died. The ... more

Breaking News
East Ridge Man Gets 7 Years For Involvement In Sex Trafficking Scheme
  • 10/31/2023
City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security
  • 10/31/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • 10/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Sports
Late Charge By Mike Poe Sparks Amateurs To Challenge Cup Victory
  • 10/31/2023
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • 10/31/2023
6 In Double Figures As #11/12 Lady Vols Cruise Past Carson-Newman
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • 10/30/2023
Happenings
14th Annual Chattanooga Guns And Hoses "Battle Of The Badges" Event Is Nov. 3
  • 10/31/2023
Free Entrance To Point Park Offered On Nov. 11, In Celebration Of Veterans Day
  • 10/31/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
"On The Line" Fundraiser For Documentary Film By Rachel Porter Is Nov. 17
  • 10/31/2023
Norfolk Southern Railroad Announces Road Upcoming Closures
Norfolk Southern Railroad Announces Road Upcoming Closures
  • 10/31/2023
Entertainment
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Portraits Of Noah Parden And Styles Hutchins To Be Unveiled At Ceremony Nov. 1
  • 10/31/2023
CDOT 2023-2024 Paving And Resurfacing Season Begins
  • 10/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
La Paz Chattanooga Introduces Avanzando Through College Program To Help Latino Students Graduate College
  • 10/31/2023
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Concert Of Sacred Jazz And Chicago Jazz Mass To Be Offered At Church Of The Good Shepherd
  • 10/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Obituaries
James B. McClellan, Jr.
James B. McClellan, Jr.
  • 10/31/2023
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
  • 10/31/2023
Thomas Jay McNabb
Thomas Jay McNabb
  • 10/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
  • 10/31/2023