Downtown Stakeholders Airing Safety, Vandalism Concerns At Sessions With City Officials

Downtown stakeholders who don't feel safe and constantly deal with problems from those with mental health issues have been meeting with city officials to seek answers to their concerns.

Steve Brookes, executive director of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, said in his September report that at a second session that city leaders outlined some steps that had been taken since the murder of young businessman Chris Wright in front of the Patten Towers.

Mr. Brookes said, "September brought beautiful weather, a parade hosted by the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, the last two Nightfall Concerts of the year, and the beginning of River City’s Noon Tunes series in its new location on Broad Street.



"These positives are not what will be remember.

On September 28, 2023, Chris Wright was murdered in Downtown Chattanooga. Darryl “Too Tall” Roberts was arrested by law enforcement in less than 24 hours and was arraigned several days later. The murder set off a string of events throughout the city and county. Property and business owners, along with residents, questioned if downtown was still a safe place to live, work, and enjoy. The murder became national news."I’ve experienced a lot in my career as far as violence downtowns - including numerous murders. None of those prior experiences matched the sadness this community felt with the murder of Chris Wright. At the end of the day, Chattanooga is still a small town in many ways, and the community was devastated."In early October, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance co-hosted a public safety meeting with River City Company. Many downtown workers, residents, and property and business owners attended the meeting. They were clear that they are worried for their employees, do not feel safe, and that they are overrun by people experiencing mental health crisis, trespassing, stealing, harassing and threatening employees, property damage, breaking and entering, threats to shoppers, public urination and defecation on buildings, and much more."Since the public safety meeting, several meetings have transpired with city and county leadership. Our collective voices have been heard and additional police resources have been allocated to the downtown area."Mayor Kelly and CPD attended a second downtown safety meeting. That meeting gave Mayor Kelly and the CPD the opportunity to share actions that have been taken since the first public safety meetings, along with additional short-term and long-term strategies they will continue to implement to address your concerns."Additionally, this was an opportunity for us to collectively advocate for the policies and enforcement changes you requested in our first meeting. We had a strong turnout and collectively called for continued action."For those of you who have continued to fight and show up at our meetings. Thank you! If you haven’t, it’s not too late to call for changes and to share your thoughts, experiences, and ideas for improvement. If you're willing to make phone calls, sign letters, and join us in our advocacy efforts, email me directly."