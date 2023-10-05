Nine Of 1st City Notices To 30 "Unpermitted" STVR Operators Actually Went To Those With Valid Permits

City officials said that nine of the first 30 notices sent out to "unpermitted" Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) should not have been sent and went to operators who actually have an active valid permit:

The addresses that got notices in error and which are actually operating with a valid STVR permit were given as

Chris Anderson, senior advisor to the mayor, said, "The city is using new software to help identify unpermitted STVRs as part of enforcing the updated regulations, and the discrepancy resulted from an imperfect integration of the multiple databases used to source the list. The decision to only pull a subset of addresses as a test case was intentional, given the new software and in anticipation of the possibility for error; we wanted to minimize the impact of any discrepancies, and that proved to be a prudent approach.







"Approximately one-third of this list of 30 addresses were incorrectly identified as unpermitted. The root cause of the error was quickly identified by working with our software provider and a process was put in place yesterday to ensure the relational datasets are synchronized moving forward.

"We are proactively reaching out to the errantly-cited property owners to notify them of the mistake, to explain the cause and the fix, and to apologize for the inconvenience. We do not anticipate this issue to recur."