Chattanooga Man Gets 6-Year Sentence For Molesting Girlfriend's Daughter

A Chattanooga man has been given an agreed six-year sentence for molesting his girlfriend's daughter while the girlfriend was at work.

Lee Bravell McClintock plans to apply for diversion at a hearing on Jan. 3 before Judge Boyd Patterson. Under diversion, a conviction can be removed if the defendant does not get in any more trouble for a specified time period.

The case is almost six years old.

The girl, who was under the age of 13, said while her mother was gone from their Red Bank residence that McClintock put his hands on her private areas and made her put her hands on his.

McClintock, who was 36 at the time, had faced four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He entered an Alford plea to one count. Judge Patterson noted that in the court record the box for guilty would be checked.