Up To 12 People Involved In Fight Outside Juvenile Court

A fight occurred on Thursday afternoon on the steps of the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Building at 1600 East 3rd Street.



The fight was allegedly between the family members of a suspect and victim in a homicide case. Approximately 10 to 12 people were involved in the physical altercation.



The fight was quickly dispersed by HCSO Judicial Security deputies. During the incident, one of the individuals was tased as he was preparing to strike another person despite being told to stop by deputies. The fight was quickly dispersed by HCSO Judicial Security deputies. During the incident, one of the individuals was tased as he was preparing to strike another person despite being told to stop by deputies.



HCEMS responded to the scene and medically cleared those involved in the altercation. No parties involved wanted to file assault charges and were subsequently told to leave the premises.