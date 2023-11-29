Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics

Police say a Florida man whose vehicle hit a family of three on Frazier Avenue rammed another vehicle just prior to the wreck, then fought paramedics who arrived on the scene.

A mother and her 22-month-old son were killed and the father was critically injured. in the tragic accident on Saturday afternoon. Anna Posso Rodriguez died alongside her 22-month-old son, Jonathan. Anna's husband, Octavio Devia, remains in a coma.

It happened at the corner of Frazier and Forest Avenue just across from the Walnut Street Bridge.

Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, Fla., had been in the hospital since the wreck, but he was moved to the Hamilton County Jail on Wednesday morning.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Police said Vega was in the right lane heading east and another vehicle was to his side going in the same direction. Police said both drivers were traveling at unsafe speeds in the congested area.

The other driver said Vega was driving aggressively before going out of his lane and hitting his bumper. The Vega vehicle then spun onto the sidewalk and into the gift shop at the corner, heavily damaging it.

Police said Vega was showing signs of impairment at the crash site.

After the wreck, police said Vega was highly aggressive, fighting with EMTs who came to treated all the injured.