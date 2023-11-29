Latest Headlines

Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics

  • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Randy Vega
Randy Vega

Police say a Florida man whose vehicle hit a family of three on Frazier Avenue rammed another vehicle just prior to the wreck, then fought paramedics who arrived on the scene.

A mother and her 22-month-old son were killed and the father was critically injured. in the tragic accident on Saturday afternoon. Anna Posso Rodriguez died alongside her 22-month-old son, Jonathan. Anna's husband, Octavio Devia, remains in a coma.

It happened at the corner of Frazier and Forest Avenue just across from the Walnut Street Bridge.

Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, Fla., had been in the hospital since the wreck, but he was moved to the Hamilton County Jail on Wednesday morning.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Police said Vega was in the right lane heading east and another vehicle was to his side going in the same direction. Police said both drivers were traveling at unsafe speeds in the congested area.

The other driver said Vega was driving aggressively before going out of his lane and hitting his bumper. The Vega vehicle then spun onto the sidewalk and into the gift shop at the corner, heavily damaging it.

Police said Vega was showing signs of impairment at the crash site.

After the wreck, police said Vega was highly aggressive, fighting with EMTs who came to treated all the injured.

Latest Headlines
Lee Soccer Team Place Six On Academic All-District Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Cleveland State Loses To Walters State 55-39
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: November 27 & 28
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics
Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2023
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2023
Breaking News
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023

Old scenes from Waldens Ridge are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 11/29/2023

Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Jasper man in connection to an ongoing sexual exploitation ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHER, DANA GERALD 3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF SCH VI (MARIJUANA) ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard
  • 11/29/2023
Dr. Robertson On Board For Using Gateway Building Both For Tech School And CCA And Include Howard Connect
  • 11/28/2023
City Council Discusses Trimming Frazier Avenue To 2 Travel Lanes, Allowing In-Line Skaters In Bike Lanes
  • 11/28/2023
Governor Lee, Legislative Leadership Call For Statewide School Choice, Unveil Education Freedom Scholarship Act
  • 11/28/2023
2nd-Degree Murder Charge Reduced In Drug Overdose Case In Which There Was No Autopsy
2nd-Degree Murder Charge Reduced In Drug Overdose Case In Which There Was No Autopsy
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Traffic Study Needed On North Side Of River
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
  • 11/28/2023
Sports
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
Randy Smith: Another Championship Game
Randy Smith: Another Championship Game
  • 11/28/2023
18th Ranked Mocs Preparing For Furman Rematch Saturday
  • 11/28/2023
Lee Soccer Team Place Six On Academic All-District Teams
  • 11/29/2023
Cleveland State Loses To Walters State 55-39
  • 11/29/2023
Happenings
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
  • 11/29/2023
Official Chattanooga Christmas Ornament Features Tennessee Aquarium
  • 11/29/2023
Did You Know? Made in America
Did You Know? Made in America
  • 11/29/2023
Intersection Of Dover Lane And Ringgold Road To Be Closed In East Ridge Beginning Monday
  • 11/29/2023
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 11/28/2023
Entertainment
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 11/29/2023
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
  • 11/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns This Holiday Season
  • 11/28/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/28/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Magnificat On Dec. 14
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
  • 11/29/2023
K9 Used In 2 Separate Arrests - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/29/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/29/23
  • 11/29/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Our Communities, Our Growth Open Houses Are Nov. 28, Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Student Scene
UTC Chancellor Steven Angle Elected To CUMU Board Of Directors
  • 11/29/2023
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
  • 11/28/2023
HCS Opens Family Connection Center To Provide Personalized Support For Families Of HCS Students
  • 11/28/2023
Living Well
Tennessee Leads Fight Against Foster Care Placement Rule
  • 11/29/2023
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 11/29/2023
1st Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Residents Come Home For The Holidays
  • 11/28/2023
Memories
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Obituaries
George Houston Simmons
George Houston Simmons
  • 11/29/2023
Mary Stiles Rook
Mary Stiles Rook
  • 11/29/2023
Judy Vernon King
Judy Vernon King
  • 11/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Toomey, Faye Baxter (Athens)
  • 11/29/2023
Murphy, Dora Mae
Murphy, Dora Mae
  • 11/29/2023
Waters, Margaret
Waters, Margaret
  • 11/29/2023