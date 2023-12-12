Latest Headlines

City Council Approves Shift To One To One Health For Operating City Employee Clinic, Wellness Program

  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a move to a new health clinic wellness provider.

Marathon Health has had the city contract for 12 years, but the vote was to change to One to One Health.

The city earlier issued a Request for Proposals, and officials said the firm was significantly lower in cost and has an emphasis on wellness.

A two-month extension earlier was given to Marathon at $325,000 per month to aid in the transition.

Councilman Chip Henderson in November said he had received a large number of calls and emails from city employees concerned about the change.

City officials said they have a program they plan to roll out explaining the change to city employees.

The city health clinic is on 11th Street just down from City Hall.

Latest Headlines
USL League One Introduces Exciting New Cup Competition
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
CFC Signs Multi-Year Deal With Addidas
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
Lee Hoopsters Named Players of The Week
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
Four Mocs Named To Volleyball Academic All-District Team
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
Three Lee Volleyball Players Named Academic All-District
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
UTC's Guinn Named SoCon Player Of The Week For Second Time
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2023
Breaking News
Fort Oglethorpe To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/12/2023

Fort Oglethorpe will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos has been printed by College Press ... more

City Council Members Question Awarding Of PILOT Tax Break For Shallowford Road Project
  • 12/12/2023

City Council members on Tuesday raised the issue of how an affordable housing project on Shallowford Road got a 20-year PILOT tax break without going through the city. Jermaine Freeman, the ... more

City Council Approves Shift To One To One Health For Operating City Employee Clinic, Wellness Program
  • 12/12/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a move to a new health clinic wellness provider. Marathon Health has had the city contract for 12 years, but the vote was to change to One to One ... more

Breaking News
Bridge Construction Prompts Nightly Closures On Interstate 24
  • 12/12/2023
3 People Arrested In McMinn County Cattle Rustling
  • 12/12/2023
2024 Super Tuesday Ballot Finalized In Tennessee
  • 12/12/2023
Trial Dates Set For 2 Defendants In 2019 Murder Of 17-Year-Old In Hixson
  • 12/12/2023
Chris Dorsey Chosen City Manager For Salem, Va.
Chris Dorsey Chosen City Manager For Salem, Va.
  • 12/12/2023
Opinion
Veterans Of Radio Wars
  • 12/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Rules Of The Road For Gig City
Jerry Summers: Rules Of The Road For Gig City
  • 12/11/2023
Thank You For The Wreaths At The National Cemetery
  • 12/12/2023
TDOT Audit Findings Are Unacceptable
  • 12/12/2023
Senator Blackburn: The Left Is Doubling Down On Its Two Tiers Crusade
  • 12/12/2023
Sports
USL League One Introduces Exciting New Cup Competition
  • 12/12/2023
Four Mocs Named To Volleyball Academic All-District Team
  • 12/12/2023
Lady Vols Win 72-63 Over Eastern Kentucky
  • 12/11/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
CFC Signs Multi-Year Deal With Addidas
  • 12/12/2023
Happenings
Portrait Of Judge Mike Carter Unveiled At Courts Building
  • 12/12/2023
CARTA To Offer Free Rides On The First Fridays In The First Quarter Of 2024
  • 12/12/2023
Greater Ooltewah-Collegedale Area Called On To Help Tornado Victims Of Western Tennessee
  • 12/11/2023
Upcoming Special Event, Construction And Other Road Closure Updates Announced
  • 12/12/2023
PHOTOS: Wreaths Placed At National Cemetery
  • 12/12/2023
Entertainment
Holiday Celebration Set For Dec. 15 At North River Civic Center
Holiday Celebration Set For Dec. 15 At North River Civic Center
  • 12/11/2023
SAS Receives 15 Nominations For WMTN At The 2023-24 National "Intercollegiate Broadcast Media Awards"
  • 12/11/2023
Best of Grizzard - Nonessential Employees
Best of Grizzard - Nonessential Employees
  • 12/12/2023
Radio Veterans Swap War Stories At Annual Get-Together
  • 12/10/2023
Fundraiser Held In Memory Of Musician Ran Adams
Fundraiser Held In Memory Of Musician Ran Adams
  • 12/9/2023
Opinion
Veterans Of Radio Wars
  • 12/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Rules Of The Road For Gig City
Jerry Summers: Rules Of The Road For Gig City
  • 12/11/2023
Thank You For The Wreaths At The National Cemetery
  • 12/12/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Free ESL Classes Beginning Jan. 8
  • 12/12/2023
EPB Offers New 2.5 Gig High-Speed Home Internet Service
  • 12/12/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/12/2023
Real Estate
City Council Approves Apartment Rezoning For John Wise Project On Old Pineville Road
  • 12/12/2023
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Holds Fall Commencement
  • 12/12/2023
GNTC Graduate Overcomes Barriers To Earn His Achievements
GNTC Graduate Overcomes Barriers To Earn His Achievements
  • 12/12/2023
Elf On The Shelf Daily Visits Wallace A. Smith Elementary
  • 12/11/2023
Living Well
TVMA Offers Guidance On Unknown Canine Respiratory Disease
TVMA Offers Guidance On Unknown Canine Respiratory Disease
  • 12/12/2023
Erlanger Cardiology Receives Accreditation From The American College Of Cardiology
  • 12/11/2023
Blood Assurance Asking For Donations After Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak
  • 12/11/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
  • 12/12/2023
Red Bank Residents Encouraged To Participate In Parks And Recreation Survey
  • 12/12/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Jump Shooting
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Jump Shooting
  • 12/10/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: Life – A Real Hit And Mist Proposition
Bob Tamasy: Life – A Real Hit And Mist Proposition
  • 12/11/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Obituaries
Terry Carl Carr
Terry Carl Carr
  • 12/12/2023
Sarah Frances Tatum Jagoditsch
Sarah Frances Tatum Jagoditsch
  • 12/12/2023
Inez Keys Bruce
Inez Keys Bruce
  • 12/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Welzenbach, Justin Allen (Cleveland)
Welzenbach, Justin Allen (Cleveland)
  • 12/12/2023
Goodman, Reverand Ivan E. (Loudon)
  • 12/12/2023
Neill, Brenda Mae (Athens)
Neill, Brenda Mae (Athens)
  • 12/12/2023