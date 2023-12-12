City Council Approves Shift To One To One Health For Operating City Employee Clinic, Wellness Program

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a move to a new health clinic wellness provider.

Marathon Health has had the city contract for 12 years, but the vote was to change to One to One Health.

The city earlier issued a Request for Proposals, and officials said the firm was significantly lower in cost and has an emphasis on wellness.

A two-month extension earlier was given to Marathon at $325,000 per month to aid in the transition.

Councilman Chip Henderson in November said he had received a large number of calls and emails from city employees concerned about the change.

City officials said they have a program they plan to roll out explaining the change to city employees.

The city health clinic is on 11th Street just down from City Hall.