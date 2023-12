The Sheriff's Office will be getting a fourth K9 after receiving a $10,000 donation from Russell Friberg, founder of Heritage Funeral Home.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said the office eventually would like to have five K9s.

County Commission members thanked Mr. Friberg for the donation.

Sheriff Garrett said Mr. Friberg had wanted to be anonymous, but he said he felt he should be recognized.

He said Mr. Friberg is a longtime friend of the Sheriff's Office.