Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Eric Upshaw, 43, of Flintstone, Ga., was arrested Thursday afternoon after Drug Task Force agents served a search warrant at his Nancy Lane residence, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Upshaw was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and power cocaine weighing 20 grams, methamphetamine weighing 2 ounces and marijuana weighing 1½ pounds, the sheriff said.

Upshaw was booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Additionally, Upshaw, a convicted felon, was found to possess a firearm and was booked on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Upshaw was currently on probation for a previous drug conviction.

The sheriff expressed his appreciation to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force.