Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon

High winds and lack of fire hydrants were the challenges firefighters faced battling a house fire Monda afternoon.

At 4 p.m., several neighbors called 911 reporting a residential fire at 6638 Waconda Point Road (Harrison area). The Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved residential fire. Highway 58 VFD Chief Mark Hastings immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower, engines and water tenders. Dallas Bay VFD, Chattanooga Fire Department, Bradley County Fire Rescue and Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene.

A tanker shuttle operations was conducted on the fire scene to provide continuous water on the fire. Bradley County Fire Rescue also sent an engine to Highway 58 Station 2 and East Ridge Fire Department sent an engine to Highway 58 Station 1 to stand by for any additional emergency calls in their district. Chattanooga Fire and Dallas Bay VFD also sent their fire boats to attack the fire from the water side.



The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The house is a total loss and damages are undetermined. The homeowner reported to Highway 58 fire officials that no one was living in the home and they had just sold the home on Monday.