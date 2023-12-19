Chattanooga Teen In Custody Following Bradley County Burglary Investigation

Latest Headlines

A teen from Chattanooga, TN was arrested on December 8, 2023, following an investigation into a string of auto burglaries where a firearm and a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV were stolen in northern Bradley County.

On December 4, 2023, deputies responded to nine different auto burglaries in northern Bradley County. Detectives arrived soon thereafter and began processing the scenes for evidence. After an extensive effort by detectives, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On December 8. he was apprehended by Chattanooga Police Department and later transported to the Bradley County Jail. He was booked on charges of 9 counts of auto burglary, theft over $10,000, and theft of a firearm. He is currently being held on a $35,000 bond.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is currently working towards identifying others who may have been involved. No further details are being released at this time.

