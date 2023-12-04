Dalton Man, 43, Gets 20-Year Sentence For Drug Trafficking

A 43-year-old Dalton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Ramon Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks presided over the case, while the state was represented by new assistant district attorney, Victor Perez. Rodriguez was on probation for distribution of methamphetamine at the time of the new offense.

He was arrested on a probation violation on Nov. 22, 2021, and, during a search, law enforcement officials found over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, a large amount of money, and a firearm.

The state agreed to dismiss four other charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, in exchange for Rodriguez’s guilty plea.

“Mr. Perez recently passed the bar and was sworn in,” said District Attorney Ben Kenemer. “He will be assigned to Judge Poston’s Courtroom, and will be a great addition to the office.”