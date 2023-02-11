Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL
4114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
BORRA, JACQUELYN ANNE
10902 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
9747 WAYCROSS CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639450
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
1100 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD
1806 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044929
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ
578 BROWNWOOD CIR GREENVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAWFORD, JEREMIAH MARK
163 CHANDLER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAVENPORT, KENRIC LEDELL
1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DAVIES, JONATHAN YORK
3603 5TH AVENURE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DYER, JASON MICHAEL
1412 CHOTE RD EAST RIDGE, 374125117
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
6035 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE
4933 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37490
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE
301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOMEZ, MIGUEL A
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GORE, DANIEL WALTER
11046 HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795814
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
1532 EASTRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
821 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER M
802 MACAN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE
3201 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNS, ISAAC SETH
4624 DUSTY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
JOHNSON, CHARLES T
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, MARQUEL
8013 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
130 ALTON TER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WALKER CO.)
MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE
7508 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAY, STEVEN CASEY
1800 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HERION
MCLEMORE, KIZZY K
1577 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MOORE, BROOKLYN TYASHA DESHAY
2546 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
2001E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, JOHN TRAVIS
2805 E 37TH ST #3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION METH/FTA)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED/FTA)
RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
818 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERMAN, MADISON LEE
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DANIEL LEE
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER IN TRANSIT
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
4304 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374211751
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALKER, KIARA MONET
4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, JEFFERY NM
1200 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
4957 ABBIE VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE, 37425
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|BORRA, JACQUELYN ANNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/15/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FORGERY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRAWFORD, JEREMIAH MARK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVIES, JONATHAN YORK
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/07/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|DYER, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/24/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GOMEZ, MIGUEL A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNS, ISAAC SETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLES T
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WALKER CO.)
|
|MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MAY, STEVEN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HERION
|
|MCLEMORE, KIZZY K
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, BROOKLYN TYASHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, JOHN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERMAN, MADISON LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|UTTAL, CONRAD CLEMENT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, KIARA MONET
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, LYNDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
|
|WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/25/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|