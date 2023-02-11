Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE BORRA, JACQUELYN ANNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/15/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/07/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRAWFORD, JEREMIAH MARK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIES, JONATHAN YORK

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/07/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DYER, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/28/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOMEZ, MIGUEL A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/31/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNS, ISAAC SETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS JOHNSON, CHARLES T

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGER, JOSEPH AARON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WALKER CO.) MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MAY, STEVEN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HERION MCLEMORE, KIZZY K

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, BROOKLYN TYASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, JOHN TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/07/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERMAN, MADISON LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

