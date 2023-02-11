Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL 
4114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL 
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

BORRA, JACQUELYN ANNE 
10902 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU 
9747 WAYCROSS CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639450 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST

BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ 
1100 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE 
3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CHEEKS, GEORGE EDWARD 
1806 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044929 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ 
578 BROWNWOOD CIR GREENVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE 
3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAWFORD, JEREMIAH MARK 
163 CHANDLER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30307 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVENPORT, KENRIC LEDELL 
1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DAVIES, JONATHAN YORK 
3603 5TH AVENURE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DYER, JASON MICHAEL 
1412 CHOTE RD EAST RIDGE, 374125117 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER 
6035 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE 
4933 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37490 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE 
301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOMEZ, MIGUEL A 
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GORE, DANIEL WALTER 
11046 HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795814 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY 
1532 EASTRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES 
229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE 
821 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER M 
802 MACAN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE 
3201 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNS, ISAAC SETH 
4624 DUSTY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

JOHNSON, CHARLES T 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, MARQUEL 
8013 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGER, JOSEPH AARON 
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LAWRENCE, ARIEL ELISE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE 
130 ALTON TER ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - WALKER CO.)

MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE 
7508 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAY, STEVEN CASEY 
1800 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE 
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE 
91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HERION

MCLEMORE, KIZZY K 
1577 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MOORE, BROOKLYN TYASHA DESHAY 
2546 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN 
2001E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, JOHN TRAVIS 
2805 E 37TH ST #3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH 
1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION METH/FTA)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED/FTA)

RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER 
818 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERMAN, MADISON LEE 
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, DANIEL LEE 
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER IN TRANSIT

SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA 
4304 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374211751 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE 
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WALKER, KIARA MONET 
4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WATKINS, JEFFERY NM 
1200 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT 
4957 ABBIE VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE, 37425 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN 
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

