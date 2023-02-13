Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager

The Dalton Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who fled the DFCS custody in the early morning hours of Monday. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee, 17, was last seen in the area of the Country Inn and Suites on West Bridge Road.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee was in DFCS custody awaiting transportation to a juvenile facility when she ran away overnight. An employee of the Compassion House who was supervising Ms. Greenlee for DFCS reported her missing at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday when it was discovered she had run away overnight.

Ms. Greenlee, who has a previous history of running away, apparently ran away from custody without taking any personal belongings with her and is not believed to have a cell phone. She has no known friends of family in the Dalton area.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She has a "444" tattoo on her upper right thigh and a sad face symbol tattooed on her left middle finger.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-189.