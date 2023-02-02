Beer Board Has Many Questions About “Dallas’s Law”; New Bikini Bar Renamed "Diamonds And Lace

Discussion ensued at the City Beer Board about a new state law known as “Dallas’s Law” that took effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1. After being active for a month, clarification about it is still needed. The law was created to provide greater protections for citizens at businesses that sell alcohol and which have security guards stationed at the door. Those guards will now have to be trained by licensed trainers in de-escalation techniques, safe restraint methods, CPR and First Aid.

Chattanooga Beer Inspector Sergeant Jason Wood attended a meeting in Nashville to receive clarification for how the new law will affect bars and restaurants and how it will be enforced. He told the board members that he had been “underwhelmed” by the information that he got. Both he and the beer board members have been left with many unanswered questions regarding the law.

Examples of unknowns include who is notified, local or state officials, if there is a problem with a security guard? What authority does the beer board have? The law says that the bar or restaurant has the responsibility to make sure the security guard’s license is valid and if it discovered he is uncertified, there is an automatic $25,000 fine and 30-day suspension of the permit holder’s liquor and beer license.

Another question is if the city needs to integrate Dallas’s law into the Chattanooga beer code since it is already a state law. Who is responsible to notify the businesses with a beer permit about the new law, and what is the responsibility of the bar owners? It is also unknown how the law will apply to temporary and special event beer permits, such as a gala fundraiser being held by a non-profit organization.

Beer Inspector Sgt. Wood told the board that of the businesses he has talked to, some have heard of Dallas’s Law but the ones that have, along with the beer board, do not know specifics of its requirements.

The beer board attorney will get advice from MTAS, Municipal Technical Advisory Service about the beer board’s responsibility and who to go to for answers. Board Member Vince Butler recommended that since the incident that spurred the creation of the law took place in Nashville, that the attorney for Nashville’s beer board also be asked how the law is being implemented in that city.

Another new program known as Safe Bar is being created to safeguard customers. At a meeting in March, a speaker will inform the beer board of the way it works.

Two applications for a beer license were approved by the board on Thursday morning. The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, 1300 Carter St., was given a new license. This hotel has a new owner but there will be no operational changes, the beer board was told. A new permit to sell both consumer and carryout beer was needed because of the change of ownership to MCR Hospitality Fund II TRS, LLC.

Santi’s Mexican Grille, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. Unit 225 was also given a consumer/carry-out permit after the board got clarification on two issues. Before giving a beer license, approval must be given from the city’s zoning official, that beer sales are allowed in the zone where the restaurant is located.

After zoning official Randy Ridge retired in December, the approval process from the zoning office has been slowed. During the meeting, Assistant City Attorney for the Beer Board, Kathryn McDonald requested status of zoning relating to beer sales, and received confirmation that is a permitted use.

The second question before the board approved a permit was due to an apostrophe in the wrong place in the business’s name on the application to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Believing the application had been accepted and approved by the TABC, the business was serving spirits and wine. After the mistake was discovered and corrected, the state had to consider it a name change. Realizing it had been an error, the TABC did not cite the business for selling alcohol during that time. The Chattanooga Beer Board followed suite and did not recognize it as a violation. At the meeting Thursday, the board gave the business both a consumer and carry-out beer permit.

Sgt. Wood gave brief updates to two issues. Despite it being close to four months since the Blue Light bar on Station Street agreed to create a safety plan in return for being allowed to stay open, a plan has still not been produced or implemented. Sgt. Wood said he has developed a plan and it will be reviewed by the beer board’s attorney but at this time, he is still waiting for Brian Joyce, the bar’s owner, to meet with him to review it. Board Member Vince Butler asked for it to be quickly resolved.

A couple of months ago, after several postponements for giving a beer permit to a business, the applicant, Worldwide Ministries was issued a beer license for their bikini bar. Now the company is changing the name of the bar from "The Pony,” to “Diamonds and Lace.” The Beer Inspector confirmed that there is no expansion planned for the business and the owners will remain the same, so an application for a new beer permit is not needed.