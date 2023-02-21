Police Blotter: Woman Throws Water Bottle At Boyfriend During Argument; Woman Fired From Job Flags Down Police For A Ride Home

A disorder was reported at River City North, 3825 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a man who said his girlfriend threw things at him while he was trying to grab his belongings to leave. Police spoke with the girlfriend, who said they were having a verbal argument and the man began packing his belongings and she was standing in his way and he attempted to move her. She said this did cause her to throw a bottle of water in his direction. Police stayed on scene while the man packed his belongings and left the apartment.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in Row #10 at the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. Police found a white Buick Encore improperly parked in a parking space, the vehicle was found to be unoccupied and had a flat front tire. The Florida Tag which was displayed on the vehicle was run for stolen, but it came back negative and belonging to the PV Holdings Corp. out of Orlando, Fl. Police tried to contact the company, but it was closed on weekends. Walmart security was notified about the abandoned vehicle, due to it being on their private property.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his neighbors had been painting and the paint got onto his vehicle. Police saw white paint on the man's vehicle in the form of small spots. Police spoke with the painter, who said he did not mean for any paint to get on the man's vehicle, but is a possibility that is happened when he was doing the job. Police documented the incident per the man's request.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity by an anonymous caller saying a vehicle had its window busted out on Riverfront Parkway. Police located the vehicle (AL tag), but did find the front passenger window to be busted. Officers were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle, but did find a parking employee and got the phone number for possible security footage should the owner call in.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Petco, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Store employees showed police a video of a man concealing items in his jacket. The man took his black jacket off and hid the

items inside it as he folded the jacket up. The man then walked past the point of sale without rendering proper payment. A photo of the man was given to police.

* * *

Police observed a black Toyota Camry (FL tag w/ dark tinted windows and two-tone rims, black and aluminum) speeding past 2641 Long St., headed east and then north on Carr Street. Police caught up to the vehicle at 2500 Market Street and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to get onto I-24 East. Seeing the ramp was full, they sped towards 20th and were last seen headed south on Washington towards Baker Team. The tag on the vehicle came back to a Black Camry from Enterprise Rentals. Police called Enterprise and they saod the person who rented the vehicle was a woman, and also provided a DOB and phone numbers. Police will further investigate.

* * *

Police observed a white Kia parked along the street at 4300 7th Ave. Police saw that the vehicle was displaying a TN tag which has a expired registration of 07/2022. The vehicle then left this location and began to travel north on Rossville Boulevard. Police got behind the vehicle at Rossville Boulevard and E. 37th Street and initiated emergency traffic lights to conduct a traffic stop on the

vehicle at W 38th/Seminary Street. The vehicle then began to take off and would not stop. The vehicle continued west on W. 38th and police disengaged emergency traffic lights. The vehicle was last seen passing Hughes Avenue on W. 38th Street. It is unknown who was driving.

* * *

While traveling on Gunbarrel Road police were waved down by a woman who said she had just been fired from ger job. The woman requested a ride to her home. Police transported her to her home on Bridle Brook Court.