Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman

The Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday appointed Truman Whitfield as its new chairman. Mr. Whitfield replaces Terry Mathis, who will continue serving as a member of the commission. Anthony Walker was elected to continue serving as the commission's secretary, a role he first took in January 2020.

Mr. Whitfield is a retired Dalton Police Department officer who rose to the rank of assistant chief before his retirement in 2015. He was appointed to the Public Safety Commission in July 2020 to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Kenneth Willis before being re-appointed to his own full term as a commissioner the following year.

The commission elects its chairman and secretary annually to serve as officers for one-year terms.

Mr. Mathis had served as the commission's chairman since January 2021. He succeeded longstanding chairman Bill Weaver, who continues his service as a member of the commission.