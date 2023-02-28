Latest Headlines

Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Truman Whitfield
Truman Whitfield

The Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday appointed Truman Whitfield as its new chairman. Mr. Whitfield replaces Terry Mathis, who will continue serving as a member of the commission. Anthony Walker was elected to continue serving as the commission's secretary, a role he first took in January 2020.

Mr. Whitfield is a retired Dalton Police Department officer who rose to the rank of assistant chief before his retirement in 2015. He was appointed to the Public Safety Commission in July 2020 to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Kenneth Willis before being re-appointed to his own full term as a commissioner the following year.

The commission elects its chairman and secretary annually to serve as officers for one-year terms.

Mr. Mathis had served as the commission's chairman since January 2021. He succeeded longstanding chairman Bill Weaver, who continues his service as a member of the commission.

Latest Headlines
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
College Sports On TV
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Vicki Anderson Resigns From Signal Mountain Council; Mountain Top Growth To Be Discussed
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
3 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides With CARTA Bus On Brainerd Road
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/5/2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com. ... more

Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • 2/28/2023

The Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday appointed Truman Whitfield as its new chairman. Mr. Whitfield replaces Terry Mathis, who will continue serving as a member of the commission. Anthony ... more

Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2023

An elderly Greenbriar Cove resident reported that they had been scammed out of $2,000 during the previous week. An officer was requested to check on an individual who was reportedly staggering ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt
  • 2/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2023
Man Charged With Trying To Carjack Vehicle; Kilgore Gives His Side In Facebook Video
Man Charged With Trying To Carjack Vehicle; Kilgore Gives His Side In Facebook Video
  • 2/27/2023
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meetings To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • 2/27/2023
Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-24 In Marion County
  • 2/27/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • 2/28/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Third Seed Lee Men Prepare For Conference Tournament
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
  • 2/28/2023
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 2/28/2023
Life With Ferris: Cloudtree Vineyard Is The Perfect Spot
  • 2/27/2023
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
  • 2/28/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/27/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Chooses Aliro Quantum Network Controller
  • 2/28/2023
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
  • 2/27/2023
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
  • 2/27/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 16-22
  • 2/23/2023
Student Scene
Angela Berch Named Vice President Of Economic Development At GNTC
Angela Berch Named Vice President Of Economic Development At GNTC
  • 2/27/2023
9 CSCC Students Earn AWS Certification
9 CSCC Students Earn AWS Certification
  • 2/27/2023
Lee University’s LEAP Participates In Career Engagement Opportunity
  • 2/24/2023
Living Well
Bloodanooga Set To Return To UT-Chattanooga March 1-2
  • 2/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gideon Thomas, Founder Of Serious Healthcare
  • 2/27/2023
Jim Fox Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Tennessee Ambulance Service Association
  • 2/27/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
James L. Johnson
James L. Johnson
  • 2/28/2023
Carolyn Sue Hurst
  • 2/28/2023
Shawn E. Lee
Shawn E. Lee
  • 2/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023