Ted Engel, Bonnie Doss Take Leadership Roles In Rhea County Republican Party

The Rhea County Republican Party held its biannual reorganizational meeting and elected new officers for the next two years.

Ted Engel will serve as the new chairperson of the party replacing outgoing Chairperson Kris Bancroft.

Mr. Engel also serves as the District Public Defender for the 12th Judicial District.

Bonnie Doss, who is also the clerk and master of the Rhea County Chancery Court, will serve as vice-chairperson.