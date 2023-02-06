Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, February 6, 2023
Latest Headlines
Elderly Person Who Fell Down Stairs Is Found 2 Days Later - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 13.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2023
Jamal Adams, 31, Arrested In Feb. 1 Murder Of Matthew Overby
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Auburn
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2023
Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 30-Feb. 5: PARLETT APRIL MICHELLE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA SCOGGINS ERBIE THOMAS W/M 35 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE ... more

Gas Prices Drop 13.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/6/2023

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Jamal Adams, 31, Arrested In Feb. 1 Murder Of Matthew Overby
  • 2/6/2023

Jamal Adams, 31, was arrested on Saturday for the shooting death of Matthew Overby, 35, on Feb. 1. Mr. Overby was found shot to death at 4310 6th Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. He was from LaFayette, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/6/2023
Arrest Made In Murder Of Matthew Overby On Sixth Avenue
  • 2/5/2023
Woman, 22, Shot On Dorris Street Early Sunday Morning
  • 2/5/2023
Police Blotter: Man Runs Shirtless Up And Down Gunbarrel Road; Police Return Debit Card Dropped During Car Break-In
  • 2/5/2023
Opinion
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/3/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: When Vescovi Ended Game's Field Goal Drought, Vols Were Headed For Win Over Auburn
  • 2/4/2023
Thompson Leads UTC Women In 73-62 Win Over ETSU
  • 2/4/2023
Mocs Fall 83-68 At Western Carolina
  • 2/4/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Auburn
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
John Shearer: Newly Acquired Chanticleer Inn On Lookout Mountain Has Unique History
  • 2/4/2023
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
  • 2/6/2023
Intersection At McBrien Road South Of Ringgold Road To Be Closed 42 Days Starting Feb. 13
  • 2/5/2023
Hamilton County EMS Holds Awards Banquet
  • 2/5/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Tops The Cashbox Magazine Radio Chart For February
  • 2/5/2023
Jeff Dunham Brings Comedy Show To Memorial Auditorium March 3, 4
  • 2/3/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/1/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Ode To A Church Fan No. 2
  • 2/3/2023
Scenic City Cinephiles To Host Oscar Party On March 12
  • 2/2/2023
Opinion
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Dining
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
Business
Nichols Fleet Equipment Starts Work On New Facility At The Riverport
  • 2/3/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In January
  • 2/2/2023
StoneLoads Picks Up 2 Awards At The International Surfaces Event
  • 2/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
  • 2/3/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/3/2023
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
  • 2/2/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga Prep Students Honor The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During Black History Month
  • 2/1/2023
CSCC To Hold High School Art Competition
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
  • 2/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe’s February Theme Is Wrap Our Buildings In Love
  • 2/1/2023
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 1/31/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Memories
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
  • 2/5/2023
Obituaries
Ronald Thomas Campbell
  • 2/6/2023
Maxie Lynn Thomas
  • 2/5/2023
Glenn R. Williams
  • 2/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Dennison, Doris "Dot" (LaFayette)
  • 2/5/2023
Hindman, E.L. (Cleveland)
  • 2/4/2023
Works, Julie Michelene (Cleveland)
  • 2/4/2023