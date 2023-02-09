Latest Headlines

Rep. Hazlewood Wants To Add Marsy's Law To State Constitution

  • Thursday, February 9, 2023

State Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) and State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) have proposed Amendment HJR 94 that adds Marsy’s Law to the Tennessee Constitution. Marsy's Law ensures that victims of crime have enforceable rights and protections.

Rep. Hazlewood said, “At this point, victims of crime in Tennessee do not have the guaranteed right to be notified when their abuser is released. Victims do not have the right to be heard in criminal proceedings involving sentencing, release, or pleading. Victims do not have many guaranteed and meaningful rights that Marsy’s Law would provide, and as a result, trauma often extends past the scene of the crime and to the criminal proceedings. I am proud of the Amendment we introduced, and I hope our state legislature joins us in putting victims first.” 

Senator Stevens said, "Crime victims in Tennessee deserve rights and protections just as much as crime victims in Florida, California, Kentucky, and any of the other states that have already passed Marsy’s Law. We will continue to fight to ensure that victims of crime in Tennessee are guaranteed the respect and dignity they deserve.” 

The efforts to provide crime victims with equal rights started with Dr. Henry Nicholas, brother of murder victim Marsy Nicholas, for whom Marsy’s law was named. Thirteen states have already passed Marsy’s Law. 

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Vandy
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Wants To Add Marsy's Law To State Constitution
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
TBI Crime Lab Expert Uses DNA To Tie Leslie To Murder Scene
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Tennessee Urges Biden Administration To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels As Terrorist Organizations
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Breaking News
Rep. Hazlewood Wants To Add Marsy's Law To State Constitution
  • 2/9/2023

State Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) and State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) have proposed Amendment HJR 94 that adds Marsy’s Law to the Tennessee Constitution. Marsy's Law ensures ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 2/9/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE B 48 M 325329 0 1 GS 1863181 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON W 31 M 325573 0 1 ... more

Tennessee Urges Biden Administration To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels As Terrorist Organizations
  • 2/9/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a coalition of 21 states in calling on President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2023
Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2023
Daughter Of Murder Victim Now Says She Cannot Recall Leslie Saying "I'll Kill You"
  • 2/8/2023
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
  • 2/8/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Is There A 3rd Leg To The Stool Of Growth?
  • 2/9/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Sports
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • 2/8/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Vols Vs. Vandy
  • 2/9/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Suit Giveaway Outfits 300 With Professional Attire
  • 2/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
  • 2/9/2023
Boy Scout Road Re-Opened At Railroad Crossing
  • 2/9/2023
Lisa Kelley Has Jewelry Demonstration At River Gallery Saturday
Lisa Kelley Has Jewelry Demonstration At River Gallery Saturday
  • 2/9/2023
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Savannah Conley, Playing At Walker Theatre May 7, Has Debut Album Out May 12
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Is There A 3rd Leg To The Stool Of Growth?
  • 2/9/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Goodwill Receives Grant To Help Older Workers
  • 2/8/2023
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison Elects 3 New Directors
  • 2/8/2023
Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning For Some Vehicles Equipped With Takata Airbags
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
  • 2/9/2023
GPS Panels Provide Inside Look At Applying To And Transitioning To College
  • 2/9/2023
CRC Furthers Lee Alumni Mentorship Initiative
  • 2/9/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
  • 2/9/2023
Oscar L. Lockhart, Sr.
Oscar L. Lockhart, Sr.
  • 2/9/2023
Thomas Michael Layne
Thomas Michael Layne
  • 2/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Palmer, Raymond (Dalton)
Palmer, Raymond (Dalton)
  • 2/9/2023
Bowie, Robert Terry (Dalton)
  • 2/9/2023
King, Ida Mae (Dawnville)
King, Ida Mae (Dawnville)
  • 2/9/2023