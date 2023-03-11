Police Blotter: Woman Says Stranger Threatens To Kill Child; Homeless Woman Stays In Unlocked Room At Airport Inn

A woman told police she was walking towards her car after leaving Los 3 Amigos at 3536 Cummings Hwy. when a white male with long gray hair and no shirt yelled at her from inside a black GMC Yukon bearing Alabama tags. The woman said she spoke back to him and questioned the man about what he had said to her. He replied, “If you don't come get your other kid in the back of my car, I will kill it." The woman said she was shocked at his comment, but then two other women got in the vehicle and then they all left. The woman wanted to file a police report documenting the man’s comments towards her.

* * *

On scene for another call, an officer noticed severe damage to the corner of the overhang on the rear of a building at 7354 E. Brainerd Road. A bird's nest was seen inside the damaged section indicating the damage had been there for a while. The damage was consistent with a semi-trailer rounding the corner and colliding into the overhang. The estimated damage is approximately $10,000.

* * *

While patrolling the area of Central Avenue and Bailey Avenue, an officer was flagged down by a man parking in the Kankus parking lot. He noticed a group of homeless people on the side of the building acting suspicious and a white female lying on the ground, who he believed to be pushed down by another individual. The officer spoke with the three people, who were very uncooperative. They said she fell down on her own. The officer tried to speak with the woman who walked off and didn’t want to speak with the officer.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road told police a woman came in at 11:27 p.m. and attempted to buy cigarettes. The employee said she has a restraining order against the woman and needed the incident documented.

* * *

A woman called police and said she saw suspicious activity on the Ring camera at her father’s residence on Adams Road. Police spoke with the suspicious man, who was sitting in his truck in the driveway. He said he was visiting his friend at the residence. Police were unable to find the friend on the property. The officer spoke with the property owner inside the home and he said his son, the referred friend, lived in the shed in the back of the residence. The man said he wanted the man in the truck off his property, but he didn’t want to permanently trespass him. The man in the truck left without issue.

* * *

A woman told police her wallet was stolen at Mapco at 1933 Hamill Road. She said she left it on the counter and security footage showed a black male wearing a camouflage jacket pick the wallet up and leave with it. While police were on scene, a passerby located the wallet in the parking lot. The wallet was returned to the woman and she said she didn't want to file charges on the suspect.

* * *

A woman at Pilgrims Pride at 1591 Broad St. told police a woman drove off with her purse while on lunch break. She said that she put her purse into the woman’s car during their orientation because there was nowhere to put it inside. She met the woman a few days ago and had been putting her bag into her car for the last few days with no issues. She went on break and the woman never returned afterward and is not answering her phone. She just wants her personal belongings back and wants a report made in case it was intentional. Police tried to contact the woman but there was no answer. The next day the woman with the purse called police and said she left early the previous day and forgot all about the purse. She spoke with the first woman and will be returning the purse.

* * *

Police responded to Carter’s Towing at 6320 Highway 58 where a firearm had been found in a repossessed Chevrolet Avalanche in the glove box. The firearm was a Glock 30 .45 automatic. The magazine had 13 rounds. The firearm was turned into property.

* * *

An employee at Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police she was at the cash register and noticed two black females standing around talking near her. One went outside and then came back in. She said the suspects then started walking around the store. She doesn't know what was taken, but the suspects had two buggies full of items. The suspects went out the back emergency door and set off the alarm. The employee said the buggies were sitting outside the back door.

* * *

An office found a woman in a room behind Airport Inn at 7725 Lee Hwy. and asked her why she was there. She said she was homeless and the door was unlocked so she went inside. The officer told her she was trespassing and that she could be arrested. She said she would leave the area and not return. The officer found multiple rooms unlocked and secured them before leaving.