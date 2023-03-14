Valleybrook Golf Course, Clubhouse To Get Upgrades Under New Local Ownership

Valleybrook Golf Course and clubhouse will be getting a makeover under new local ownership.

Priscilla Mitts Dietterich, whose father Russell Mitts long owned the Rivermont Golf Course, said she and her brother, Byron Mitts, have reached agreement to buy the 137 acres of prime land in Hixson.

Chattanooga businessman Henry Luken, who bought it at an auction 10 years ago for $950,000 (plus six percent sale commission), had been shopping it for $3.4 million.

He earlier said a Florida group was eyeing it along with some groups in Chattanooga.

Ms. Dietterich said the deal was reached, though the closing has not yet been held.

She said she has had some contact with the Valleybrook Homeowners Association "and they are thrilled that it will remain a golf course."

Ms. Dietterich said the course "is a little run down. We plan to spruce up the course and the clubhouse and add some amenities."

She said she will be the owner, but the upgrade will be carried out by the local development firm Urban Story Ventures. She said she has had similar agreements with Urban Story previously as she has invested in commercial projects.

Mr. Luken, in an interview last year, said the "highest and best use of the property is not for a golf course." He said that's the same across the country, except for the rare exceptions like Augusta National.

He noted that the homeowners group at Valleybrook probably would be the most interested in keeping their golf course amenity.

Mr. Luken last year said the Valleybrook course "is making money and it could make even more."

On the other hand, Mr. Luken noted that there is a real scarcity of available homes locally, leading to greatly escalating home prices in recent times.

And he said the group that could work out an acceptable deal with him would be free to do as it pleases with the property as long as it can get all the needed approvals.

Mr. Luken put all his local golf courses up for sale in late 2021.

Ms. Dietterich noted that she grew up around a golf course. "When I was born we were living upstairs in the Rivermont clubhouse. You just stepped on the golf course from our home."

Russell Mitts was a police officer who was invited by some fellow officers to play a round of golf. Before a year was out, he was playing well enough to go pro, Ms. Dietterich said.

He later got the opportunity to buy the Rivermont course.

A recent sales piece for the Valleybrook property says, "Built in 1959 and designed by course architect Charles “Chic” Adams, Valleybrook Golf Course & Country Club is one of the oldest and most storied courses in Chattanooga. Course and membership is thriving, well established, and has been a distinguished staple of this close knit community for over 62 years in the greater Chattanooga area. This amazing course during its tenure has played host to 9 PGA tour events as well as nationwide events. Course provides a semi-private 18 hole PAR 71 course that spans across approx 137 acres of beautiful top of the line greens & fairways. Course plays 6,713 yards from the gold tees with a challenging shot maker’s layout.

"Improvements include a driving range, practice greens, multiple warehouse / storage buildings, the country club approx 11,565 sq ft fully renovated in 2013 features locker rooms, a pro shop, full service restaurant & bar , and a spacious events room hosting multiple gatherings, events & parties every year. In 2020, course members were treated to brand new top of the line primo TifEagle Bermuda greens. Valleybrook Golf and Country Club is conveniently located approx 11 miles north of Downtown Chattanooga MSA."

