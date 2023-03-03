Many Trees And Wires Down As Storm Line Passes Through Chattanooga

There were many reports of trees and wires down around Chattanooga, after a strong line of storms moved through mid-afternoon on Friday.

New incidents: Dwight Avenue at Oak Street (wires down)

1703 Union Avenue (wires down)

1701 Ellyn Lane (wires down)

1300 Dodds Avenue (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)

824 Endicott Street (wires down)

Belvoir Avenue at Brainerd Road (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)

2020 Gunbarrel Road (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)

Roanoke Avenue/ Wilcox Boulevard (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)

Thrushwood Drive at Intermont Drive (wires down)

129 Valleybrook Circle (wires down)

1600 Bailey Avenue (wires down)

Old Ringgold Road at South Crest Road (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown) Continuing incidents: Highway 153 at the Chickamauga Dam northbound and southbound is closed (wires down)

W Road is closed (wires down)

N Seminole Drive at Donna Lane (wires down)

4305 Cain Avenue (wires down)

Wilson Street at North Hawthorne Street (wires down)

4609 Locksley Lane (wires down)

Hixson Pike at Middle Valley Road (unknown hazard)

1000 S Scenic Highway (possible tree down)

8726 Igou Gap Road (unknown hazard)

4120 Cummings Highway (wires down) Incidents cleared: 238 Tunnel Boulevard (wires down) Officials said, "Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions will only worsen when inclement weather enters our area.





"Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 423 643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423 698-2525. Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines."

Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea county schools and Cleveland and Dayton city schools were closed on Friday, due to threat of inclement weather.