Police Blotter: Man Falls Asleep At Gas Pump; Foul Ball Damages Woman’s Windshield As She’s Driving

Police were called to Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road where a man was asleep in his 2001 Chevy Tahoe with a trailer filled with pine straw loaded in it at pump 5. The man woke up when the officer knocked on his window. He said he must have fallen asleep while waiting for his vehicle to fill up, and the officer did notice that the pump handle was still in his truck. The man said he stopped to fill up before he went to work to spread the pine straw. He had a passenger in the vehicle with him, but he remained asleep while the officer spoke with the man.

* * *

An officer noticed an improperly parked car on Cleveland Avenue had a temporary registration plate that was fake. The tag was an obvious photo copy and the expiration date was altered. The officer ticketed the vehicle and placed a "48-hour warning" sticker to encourage the owner to move the unlawfully parked vehicle. The officer removed the tag and it has been placed into CPD property for destruction.

* * *

A woman on N. Market Street told police her 2017 Lexus R35 was damaged at an unknown time at this location. The damage is to the front bumper. There was no evidence as to what caused the damage and no other information was available.

* * *

An employee at City Trends at 5600 Brainerd Road told police two black females snatched approximately $200 worth of clothing and ran out the door. The women jumped into a white Chrysler 300 with a tag that didn’t come back on file.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was driving her car southbound on Highway 153 when dry wall material fell from the vehicle in front of her. She reported the dry wall damaged the front end of her car. The woman didn’t have her vehicle information nearby at the time of report. She wanted a report to document the damage.

* * *

An employee at Dollar General at 3158 Broad St. told police a black female and a black male walked into the store and the woman grabbed several items and then proceeded to check out and pay for them. The man grabbed six packs of diapers and walked out without paying. The employee followed the man and woman out of the store to get their license plate, but they drove away in a manner the employee said she was not able to read the plate.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to do a well-being check on E. Brainerd Road on a woman at the request of her mother. The mother told police she was on Facetime with her daughter and noticed she looked like she had been hit. The mother believes she was with a man who was believed to live at the address. The officer tried to call her phone number but no one picked up. The officer was unable to locate a positive ID on the man.

* * *

A man on N. Moore Road told police he is currently living with his ex-girlfriend and she used his debit card for $385 to pay rent without his knowledge. The man said his debit card was already on file with the leasing company website and they split the rent monthly. The man said he had already reported the charge to the bank and a new debit card will be issued to him.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to I-24 for a well-being check for a man walking on the interstate. The officer found the man right before the Broad Street exit. The officer offered the man a ride and he said he wanted to go to the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. He said he was staying with his wife in Lookout Valley when he got into an argument with her and was kicked out of the house. The officer safely transported him to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on W. 27th Street past Chattanooga Christian School softball fields when a foul ball hit her windshield. She was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee and police saw extensive damage to the windshield and that it will need to be replaced. The assistant athletic director at CCS was on scene and said the school would gladly pay for the damages to the woman’s damaged windshield. Both exchanged information and requested a report to document the damages. The woman was not hurt in the incident.