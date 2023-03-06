Small Fire Extinguished At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and fire department personnel responded to a fire alarm at a Southern Adventist University dormitory. A small fire was located in a kitchen on the fourth floor. The building was evacuated and the fire extinguished.

A resident in the 4600 block of University Drive was spoken to about their misuse of the 911 system.

A two-car crash was reported in the parking lot of Main Street Storage.

A principal from a local middle school made a report with the Child Protective Services regarding a child possible living in unhealthy conditions in the city’s East District.

A vehicle rear ended another in the 4800 block of University Drive after the vehicle had stopped to allow pedestrians to cross through the crosswalk.

An officer responded to the McKee Foods Corporation after an employee had been reported missing. The employee returned to several hours later.

A tree was reported down and across the road in the 11100 block of Blair Road. The public works department was able to clear the obstruction.

A tree was reported down and across the road in the 6000 block of Tallant Road, just outside the city’s East District limits. Nearby residents were able to cut the tree and remove it from the roadway.

A tree was reported down and across power lines in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane. EPB was able to clear the fallen tree.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving while unlicensed.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to an occupant being arrested for felony possession of methamphetamines.

Officers responded to a mental health crisis in the 4600 block of University Drive. One individual was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A scam report was taken from the campus of Southern Adventist University after an individual reported that they were being blackmailed for money after sending explicit photos of themselves to someone they did not know.

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Old Lee Highway.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer located an open door at the Collegedale Academy High School gym. The building was checked and a key holder responded to secure the door.

A traffic stop in the 8100 block of Apison Pike for a window tint violation resulted in the driver being arrested for possession of psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, as well as falsification of a drug test.

An alarm was activated at Jack’s Family Restaurant. The building was found to be secure and locked.

A concerned citizen called police about a possible intoxicated driver they had been following since traveling through Cohutta, Georgia. Collegedale officers made contact with the car in the 10200 block of Apison Pike and found that the driver was simply lost. An officer assisted the driver locate their desired destination.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with warrants for felony theft, forgery, identity theft, and criminal simulation. The fugitive was transported to the county jail where they were booked on their charges.

A three car crash was reported in the 4300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. All vehicle occupants refused medical treatment.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.

A two car crash was reported in the 5600 block of Edgmon Road.

A residential alarm was activated in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive. No contact was made with the homeowner.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being arrested for falsification of a drug test and a Catoosa County, Georgia warrant. The passenger was charged with being in possession of psychedelic mushrooms and felony possession of methamphetamines.

Officers responded to a disorder between siblings at the College Park apartments. One individual had already left the scene and the other advised that all was now well.

A traffic stop in the 9900 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and possession of marijuana. The passenger was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as falsification of a drug test.

An officer provided traffic control for EPB while they cut a tree off of power lines in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. Everything checked out ok.

A minor fender bender was reported at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Old Lee Highway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant, as well as bond revocation warrants from their original charges of theft, criminal trespass and burglary.

An officer was requested to check the wellbeing of an older individual walking down the 5700 block of Tallant Road. No one was located.

An officer responded to the 5400 block of Loblolly Lane after several residents reported that they were having issues with another resident who had an aggressive dog. The dog and its owner were not at home.

Police responded to a domestic disorder between partners at The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. No indication of criminal activity was found. The couple agreed to separate for the night.

An individual reported a sexual assault that had occurred approximately two years prior in the city’s South District.

An officer assisted a stranded motorist by helping to move their vehicle from the roadway in the 9800 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was out of gas.

A traffic stop in the 10500 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and DUI. A passenger was also arrested for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, as well as falsification of a drug test. Another passenger was also charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

An alarm was activated at the Brookside Plaza, in the city’s West District. Everything checked out ok.

An officer responded to an unknown 9-1-1 from the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. The area was checked but nothing was located.